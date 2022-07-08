Inacif reveals cause of death and MP details about review of cameras

According to information provided by Inacif, the minor died of suffocation due to submersion .

The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) reported this July 6 the cause of death of Ellie Samara Batres, the minor who was found dead on July 5 near a biofence in the Motagua River.

For its part, the Public Ministry (MP) reported that the case is in charge of the Izabal District Prosecutor’s Officewho processed the place where the minor was found, where they lifted the body.

The MP also reported that it is investigating how the disappearance of the minor occurred, to whom relatives had activated an Alba Keneth alert, and that the investigation is in charge of the Municipal Prosecutor’s Office of Gualán, Zacapa.

The investigating body also stated that obtained images from surveillance cameras around the house of the minor, to establish, through analysis, how her disappearance occurred.

appearance of body

The Alba Keneth warning about the disappearance of Ellie Samara Batres was activated on July 3, 2022.

This information detailed that the minor had been seen for the last time in Gualán, Zacapa. The Guatemalan Army joined the search.

Soldiers from the Marine Corps who were supporting the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in work to remove debris from a biofence on the Motagua River, in the village of El Quetzalito, in Puerto Barrios, Izabal, found Ellie Batres dead.

Rubén Téllez, Army spokesman, confirmed that it was the body of the minor.