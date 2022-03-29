inadequacies hidden by “tsunami” theory

Image from askanews web site

Milan, March 29 (askanews) – “They used the Tsunami theory to hide the inadequacies and inefficiencies of the ruling class – above all political, but also technical – that governs the Lombardy Region”. Thus begins, commenting on the end of the work of the regional commission of inquiry on Covid management, the director of the Democratic Party, member of the same commission, Jacopo Scandella.

“The decision to restrict the field of action to only the first months of the pandemic – continues Scandella – served precisely to use this thesis, since all the problems that arose during the second and third wave – such as, for example, errors committed on influenza vaccines, the problems caused by the Aria platform, the insufficiency of the Usca – were even more unjustifiable “.

“The work of the commission, however, revealed not only some serious errors regarding the first phase – from the lack of supply of tampons to the wrong choices about hospitals – but also the serious dysfunctions linked to the territorial health of the Lombard system which, if they are not overcome once for all of them, they will never allow us to better deal with other emergency situations “, concludes the councilor dem.