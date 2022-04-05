Inail 2019 data show a decrease in work accidents

Inail data for 2019 highlight a decrease in accidents of work in Friuli Venezia Giulia. “The processing carried out by the Region on the basis of the consolidated data provided by Inail referring to 2019 in Friuli Venezia Giulia show, compared to the previous year, both a decrease in reported work accidents, which went from 12,705 to 12,376, and a decrease in injuries recognized as such by the institute, which in fact dropped from 8,151 in 2018 to 7,988. A reduction that is also reflected in serious accidents, which went from 1,955 to 1,835 and fatal accidents, which dropped from 16 to 9. professional diseasesmost of which concern the osteo-articular, muscular or connective systems (66.4%), in our region, however, a higher incidence of pathologies of the respiratory system and cancer compared to the rest of the country: the first are 12.3 per cent of the total against 4.1 per cent in the rest of the North East and 5.2 per cent in Italy in general, while neoplasms are 10 , 5 percent versus 4.9 percent and 5 percent. A situation, the latter, caused by the high number of workers exposed to asbestos“This was confirmed by the deputy governor with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi.

During the meeting of the Regional Coordination Committee on Occupational Health and Safety, it also emerged that “in Friuli Venezia Giulia, life expectancy is 81.3 years for men and 85.8 years for women, but the difference between this figure healthy life expectancy it is about 10 years for men and 13 for women. If on the one hand people live longer in our region, on the other hand the period spent in poor health with disease or disability increases. The Region has therefore carved out an important role to health paths within the 2021-2025 Prevention Plan, which aims to improve living conditions with wide-ranging interventions“. Riccardi explained that”the Plan calls for great attention to health promotion in a general sense with initiatives that start from the school but, considering how 50% of regional workers are over 50, they also involve the workplace. In addition to promoting healthy lifestyles, which reduce the incidence of chronic diseases, it is in fact necessary to prevent accidents at work and occupational diseases, which cause a deterioration in health conditions.“. The Deputy Governor finally recalled that”our health system is currently managing the pandemic situation but is also called upon to participate in managing the reception of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine. In addition to providing screening and vaccination activities for Covid-19, our health professionals are also taking care of the numerous Ukrainian children suffering from an oncological pathology, to whom all the support of Friuli Venezia Giulia will go“.