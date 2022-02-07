“Inappropriate messages to colleagues” – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

Marc Overmars he is no longer the technical director of‘Ajax. Farewell to the Lancers after sending a series of “inappropriate messages” to colleagues, as announced by the Dutch club. The resignation of the former outsider came at the end of a discussion with the CEO, Edwin van der Sar, and the supervisory board following reports of “alleged misconduct”. “The director of football affairs Marc Overmars will leave Ajax with immediate effect,” the statement read. And again: “A series of inappropriate messages sent to various colleagues over a long period of time are the basis of his decision to leave the club.” The former Ajax, Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder – who had held the position of technical director since 2012 – admitted that his behavior was “unacceptable” and apologized. “I’m ashamed. Last week I talked about my behavior and how this has affected others. Unfortunately I didn’t realize I was crossing the line with this, but this has been made clear to me in the last few days. I’m sorry. Certainly for someone in my position, this behavior is unacceptable. Now I see it too. But it’s too late. I see no other option but to leave theAjax. I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone, ”Overmars said.

The behavior of the now former director has been defined “devastating” by the chairman of the supervisory board, Leen Meijaard, for the women involved and admitted there were few options other than that “probably the best football manager Ajax has had” walk away. Thus van der Sar: «I find the situation terrible for everyone and I agree with the words of Meijaard. In my role, I also feel a responsibility to help colleagues. A safe working climate is very important. We will pay even more attention to this in the near future. Marc and I have been playing together since the early 90s, first at Ajax and then in the national team, and we have been colleagues in the Ajax management for almost 10 years. This path has come to a very abrupt end. We were working on something really wonderful here atAjax, so this news will also be a hard blow for all those who care about our colors ».