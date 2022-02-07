‘Inappropriate messages to colleagues’, Overmars leaves Ajax – Mondo

Former Dutch international footballer Marc Overmars has resigned as Ajax sporting director after admitting to sending a “series of inappropriate messages” to colleagues. This was announced by the Amsterdam club, where Overmars, now 48, also played as a footballer, winning the Champions League in 1995.

“I am ashamed. Last week I was confronted with a report on my behavior and how this has affected others. Unfortunately, I did not realize that I was crossing the line, but this has been made evident to me in the last few days. Suddenly I felt tremendous pressure. I apologize, “Overmars said in a statement. “This behavior is unacceptable. Now I realize it too, but it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax.

This also has a strong impact on my private life. This is why I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone “, added the former footballer, who was the club’s sporting director since 2012 and had recently signed a contract extension until 2026.” It is devastating for the clubs. women who have had to deal with this behavior. As soon as we heard about it, we acted immediately “, said the president of Ajax’s supervisory board, Leen Meijaard, speaking of a situation” extremely painful for everyone “.