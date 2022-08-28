Iñárritu, Ana de Armas or Penélope Cruz, a strong Hispanic presence in Venice

Gonzalo Sanchez

Rome, Aug 27 The Mexican Alejandro Gozález Iñárritu and the Argentine Santiago Miter will compete for the Golden Lion of the 79th Venice Film Festival, which starts this Wednesday full of long-awaited films, such as “Blonde”, with Ana de Armas, and comebacks, such as that of Penélope Cruz a year after winning the Volpi Cup for “Parallel Mothers”.

A great Hispanic presence led by Iñárritu, author of the Oscar-winning “Birdman” (2014) or “The Revenant” (2015) and who returns to the Venetian competition with “Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths”, a “nostalgic comedy” shot for Netflix and which means his return to Mexico since “Amores perro” (2000).

It is about an “epic journey” of a renowned Mexican journalist who returns to his country to account for his identity, his family affections and his memories in an attempt to seek answers in his past to reconcile his present condition.

A highly anticipated and “deeply personal” film starring Daniel Giménez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani.

For his part, Miter competes with “Argentina, 1985”, in which he reviews the strategy of two prosecutors, Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, in the trial that put the military of the last dictatorship on the bench for crimes against humanity. (1976-1983).

The film, which will be distributed by Amazon Prime Video, stars Ricardo Darín, in the role of prosecutor Strasera, and Peter Lanzani (“El clan”) as Moreno Ocampo.

Both proposals are part of the Official Section of the Mostra, made up of a total of twenty-three works that will compete for the prestigious Golden Lion, which will also aspire to the latest works by Darren Aronofsky, Noah Baumbach, Todd Field or Luca Guadagnino.

And it will also have some other Hispanic contribution.

This is the case of “Blonde”, the long-awaited biography of the iconic Marilyn Monroe played by a blonde Ana de Armas or “L’Immensitá”, in which the Spanish Penélope Cruz plays the role of a Roman “mamma” from the years seventy. A work with which the actress from Madrid will try to repeat the success of “Madres Paralelas”, a film for which she won the Volpi Cup in Venice last year.

On the other hand, “Monica”, the story of the Italian Andrea Pallaoro about a woman who returns to the American Midwest to take care of her sick mother, has in its cast the Mexican Adriana Barraza, who already appeared in “Babel” (2006) by Gonzalez Inarritu.

The jury of the Venetian Official Section will be chaired by the American actress Julianne Moore and its members include the Spaniard Rodrigo Sorogoyen and the Argentine Mariano Cohn.

THE SPANISH, ALSO IN HORIZONS.

Spanish will also sound at Horizontes, the second section of the festival, dedicated to new expressive currents and whose jury this year will be chaired by the Spanish filmmaker Isabel Coixet.

Argentinean Juan Diego Botto will compete in it, making his directorial debut with “On the Margins”, starring Penélope Cruz and Luis Tosar, in a tough story about evictions.

His compatriot Laura Citarella will screen “Trenque Lauquen”, the Chilean Fernando Guzzoni “Blanquita”, the Mexican Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser will present Red Shoes” and the Spanish actress Lola Dueñas will be in the cast of “A noiva”, by the Brazilian Sérgio Tréfaut.

OUT OF COMPETITION.

The Out of Competition section of Venice is always worthwhile for hiding less surprising productions.

For example, the British Sally Potter returns to Venice after her acclaimed “Orlando” (1992), with the short “Look at me” in which she brings Javier Bardem and comedian Chris Rock face to face.

Another brand-new comeback is that of Argentinean Lucrecia Martel, who will premiere her short film “Camarera de piso” in Venice, after passing through the Venetian Lido with her colonial drama “Zama” (2017).

IN PARALLEL VENICE.

The Hispanic proposals will also appear in the different parallel and independent sections of the Mostra.

For example, the Spanish Carla Simón will premiere her short “Letter from my mother to my son”, a portrait of femininity and history with Angela Molina, Cecilia Gómez and Ainet Jounou presented at the Authors’ Days.

And the Colombian Theo Montoya will compete at the 37th International Critics’ Week with “Anhell69”, a punk-rock documentary about the young “queer” scene in Medellin. EFE

