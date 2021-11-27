inauguration of the exhibition at the Salone degli Incanti Eventi in Trieste

The new major exhibition, for the first time in the world, on video games was inaugurated yesterday at the Salone degli Incanti.

The exhibition is promoted and organized by the Municipality of Trieste – Department of Culture and Tourism Policies and by Arthemisia, with the support of Trieste Convention and Visitors Bureau and PromoTurismo FVG and is curated by Lorenzo Banci and Damiano Bordoni. The exhibition was presented by the municipal councilor for Culture Giorgio Rossi with the president of Arthemisia, Iole Siena. Also present were the regional councilor for local autonomies, Pierpaolo Roberti, the president of Federalberghi Guerrino Lanci and the curators Lorenzo Banci and Damiano Bordoni.

The new project by the Arthemisia house, created in collaboration with the Municipality of Trieste, tells the story of the video game from the 1950s to today through the display of over 200 devices including consoles, cabinets and various games, but also immersive rooms, many stations interactive to play, anecdotes and experiments that have made videogames one of the greatest global phenomena of all time.

“The new municipal council is leading the way by setting up a unique and extraordinary exhibition of quality, fun, a prelude to other important exhibitions that will take place shortly to arouse high-level attraction and cultural interest. The contemporary tourist is demanding and is looking for a travel experience that knows how to combine culture, history, nature, food and wine and architecture, all elements that Trieste embodies and possesses the Videogames exhibition, the first in the world created in our city that combines technology with fun and that looks to a sector that creates business and jobs “. Councilor Rossi said.

The itinerary develops in 18 chronological stations through which the visitor can retrace the fundamental phases of the evolution of the videogame: from the ancestors of videogames to the most modern experiments; from the first great successes to the boom of arcades to the legendary Arcade cabinets, aggregation tools for entire generations. Knowing the history of its transformations – from the first home consoles, to mass gaming, to the third dimension, to worlds and virtual reality – allows you to understand the evolution of the modern video game, explore its linguistic specificities, underline its trends and show the different expressive possibilities, its multiple applications and forms of playful, sporting and cultural entertainment. In a story between planetary successes and flops, a step back in time starting from the legendary and rudimentary Tennis for Two (1958) and Spacewar! (1962) passing through the Atari productions with the iconic Pong (1972); and then the first coin-operated Arcade cabinets with simple and intuitive buttons and joysticks with Space Invaders (1978) and Pac Man (1980) up to Home Computers and the first PC Games such as the Commodore 64, the best-selling in history; but still the successes Nintendo in 1983 and Super Mario Bros in 1985, followed by those of SEGA which – in the same years – “launched” its mascot Sonic, the fastest, most powerful and most colorful hedgehog in Super Mario. In the 90s comes the boom of portable consoles up to the most important technological innovations of the 90s with the appearance of CDs and the birth of the brand new Playstation console, which has revolutionized the video game market forever, followed by Nintendo Wi in 2006 and from the American Microsoft that begins its “gold rush” with Xbox. On display a particular section is dedicated to the evolution of consoles, with the most famous devices that have made history between unique and exclusive pieces, between portable consoles and giants, up to the most modern virtual reality and the various forms it has taken. the videogame. Among these it will be possible to try the first experiments interfaced with oscilloscopes and rotary telephones, a cross-section of an 80s arcade with original Arcade cabinets and pinball machines, some of the very rare Atari video games recovered in the New Mexico desert after being buried for over 30 years, protagonists of the greatest urban legend in the world of video games. Interactive films, advertising of the time and games that made history, from the first text adventures, through the great platformers of the 80s, to modern online multiplayer. Vintage video games but also the history of design and technological development of the last 70 years: an exhibition designed for an audience of all ages who – through educational paths, insights, curiosities, interactive videos, interviews and demos, devices and photos of the time – will be guided by the now iconic voices of the protagonists of the most famous games. “Videogames!” is an exhibition promoted and organized by the Municipality of Trieste, Department of Culture and Tourism Policies and by Arthemisia, with the support of Trieste Convention and Visitors Bureau and PromoTurismo FVG and is curated by Lorenzo Banci and Damiano Bordoni. There is also a promotional proposal for tourists called “Trieste gives you the Great Exhibitions”: all those who book at least two nights in the hotels in the city participating in the initiative – will receive a free ticket for the exhibition; the initiative, supported by the Trieste Convention and Visitors Bureau, aims to encourage cultural tourism in the city, rewarding tourists with a wonderful gift offered thanks to the income from the tourist tax (info on https: //www.discover- trieste.it/Experiences-and- tourist-packages).

Opening hours Every day from 16.00 to 22.00 (the ticket office closes one hour earlier) Extraordinary opening in the morning reserved for school groups (only with compulsory reservation) Tickets The Access to the exhibition is limited and booking, through pre-purchase of the ticket, is strongly recommended. It is also possible to buy entrance tickets at the venue: in this case the entrance to the exhibition could involve waiting to respect the security capacities of the GREEN PASS OBLIGATION room. Full 15.00 euros Reduced 12.00 euros.