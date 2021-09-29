News

Inauguration of the new Academy Museum

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Los Angeles (AFP) – Lady Gaga shone in strapless haute couture, Nicole Kidman in a floral gauze dress, Sophia Loren in gold sequins.

Oscar winners Spike Lee, Tom Hanks, Cher, Warren Beatty, Halle Berry and “Nomadeland” director Chloe Chow were among the many stars at the opening ceremony of the Academic Museum of the Motion Picture last weekend. Hollywood has a new haunt focused on the art of cinema and is now open to all.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

629
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
482
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
445
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
445
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
444
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
432
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
429
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
427
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
401
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top