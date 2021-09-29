Inauguration of the new Academy Museum

Los Angeles (AFP) – Lady Gaga shone in strapless haute couture, Nicole Kidman in a floral gauze dress, Sophia Loren in gold sequins.

Oscar winners Spike Lee, Tom Hanks, Cher, Warren Beatty, Halle Berry and “Nomadeland” director Chloe Chow were among the many stars at the opening ceremony of the Academic Museum of the Motion Picture last weekend. Hollywood has a new haunt focused on the art of cinema and is now open to all.

After many delays, the new Los Angeles Academy Museum, an ambitious $ 480 million project by Italian architect Renzo Piano, will open its doors to visitors on Thursday. Spread over seven floors and a huge domed building, the history, art and science of cinema should be celebrated.

This is important for the city, said Academy Award winner Tom Hanks, a board member, during the press tour. The actor said that great films are made all over the world, but in a place like Los Angeles, created by the Academy of the Oscars, this museum should truly be the Parthenon of all cinema museums. The Parthenon is one of the most famous architectural monuments of ancient Greece.

In fact, it is Los Angeles’ first film museum and the largest of its kind in the United States. In the belly of the masonry ball there is a large cinema with 1000 seats, and above it a huge balcony, in the distance you can see the famous Hollywood sign.

Stars like Steven Spielberg, Barbra Streisand, and George Lucas donated the building, while film studios, foundations and the wealthy also signed checks. There is the Spielberg Gallery, the Barbra Streisand Bridge and the Netflix Terrace. Some columns are named after movie greats such as Sophia Loren, Tony Curtis or Rita Moreno, each for a $ 1 million donation. The impressive atrium is named after legendary actor Sidney Poitier, who was the first black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor in 1964 for Lilien auf dem Felde.

The museum covers an area of ​​over 30,000 square meters. Parts of the vast collection of the Academy Oscar are displayed in an exhibition area of ​​4,700 square meters, including movie posters, screenplays, props and costumes: the classic sleigh of “Citizen Kane” Rosebud, the red shoes of Dorothy de The Wizard of Oz, a doll shark from the apocalyptic horror “Great White Shark”, the original typewriter on which the screenplay for Hitchcock’s thriller “Psycho” was written.

In the Spielberg exhibition, scenes from over 700 films from all over the world are shown on ten screens. Many directors have their say in many special exhibitions. Academy Award winner Spike Lee displays the collection of artifacts that have shaped his work. Mexican Guillermo del Toro presents his fantastic creatures.

The work of Japanese animation director Hayao Miyazaki will be honored with a comprehensive retrospective. The 80-year-old co-founder of Tokyo-based animation studio Ghibli is best known for films like “The Enchanted City” and “My Neighbor Totoro”. The team curating the inaugural exhibition is German Jessica Niebel, who worked at the Frankfurt Film Museum before moving to Los Angeles.

Of course, the Academy Awards are also part of the museum’s collection, and the history of the Academy Awards since 1929 is part of the exhibition. Controversial topics are also addressed, such as the Academy Awards in 1940, when Hattie McDaniel became the first African American woman to win an Oscar with her supporting role in the southern epic “Gone with the Wind.” But at the awards ceremony, as a black woman, she was not allowed to sit at a table with the team, but was banished to the back of the room.

Museum visitors are offered a very special experience in the “Oscar Experience” exhibition. There they can reconstruct how to step on the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theater for a trophy.

