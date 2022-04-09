Inauguration of the United States consular agency in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata, DR.

The Embassy of the United States inaugurated the new facilities of its consular agency in Plaza El Doral on the Luperón highway in the province of Puerto Plata, in which this type of service will be offered to US citizens who visit and live on the coast North of the country.

Consul General William Swaney led the opening ceremony together with Tourism Minister David Collado.

Swaney thanked the Dominican government authorities for their presence and declared that the consular agency is a fundamental resource for the tens of thousands of Americans who visit the region every week.

“The work of this office helps drive economic growth and job creation, while enriching lives and strengthening the bonds between Americans and the Dominicans who call this place home,” he said.

Tourism Minister David Collado highlighted the importance of this new consular office, which he interprets as a boost to the effort for the economic recovery of Puerto Plata.

“This new consular office here, in the Bride of the Atlantic, will be, without a doubt, of great benefit in this area, especially for the thousands of North American tourists who prefer Puerto Plata as one of their favorite destinations,” said the Hill Minister.

He recalled that the United States continues to be the main source destination for tourists to the Dominican Republic.

The consular agency will be open to the public Monday through Friday, from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, except US and Dominican Republic holidays.

US citizens will receive emergency assistance services, renewal and routine passport applications, and notary services.

The services that were offered at the old location on Calle Villanueva corner Juan Bosch will now be available at this new location, in Plaza El Doral, which will allow the Embassy to continue offering more effective emergency assistance in the region and save money. applicants the transfer to the headquarters in Santo Domingo.

The act was attended by Governor Claritza Rochette, Mayor Roquelito García, Deputy Mayor Kenya de León, the person in charge of the consular agency Rubén Ortiz, prosecutors Kelmi Duncan, Luisa Marmolejos, and Humberto Pascual, the president of the chapter of the American Chamber of Commerce Román Medina Diplán businessmen and local officials.