Incels, TikTok, and Why Everyone Is Obsessed with Their Eye Angle – The Catalyst

9 November 2023 | opinion | by Charlotte Maley

Anyone who’s been on TikTok in the past few weeks has probably wondered about their canthal inclinations. Canthal tilt, for those lucky enough to be unfamiliar with this trend, refers to the angle between the corners of one’s inner and outer eye. According to alleged TikTok scientists like Incels and Jordan Peterson, canthal inclination plays a significant role in how attractive others find you.

The new prominence of canthal leanings can be attributed to the increasing dominance of incel attraction theory on platforms like TikTok and Reddit, which sees male/female sexual interaction politics as being heavily influenced by predator-prey dynamics.

Incels, otherwise known as involuntary celibates, are obsessed with creating theories of sexual attraction and why some individuals fail at the mating game. In short, the Incel ideology categorizes male attraction based on hunter- or ‘predator-‘ like physical characteristics and, conversely, categorizes female attraction based on prey-like physical characteristics.

For example, if men have larger muscles they are physically attractive, suggesting the ability to dominate one’s romantic partner in the same way a predator is able to catch its prey (by eye Pointing towards). Naturally, incel-influenced-media has become obsessed with canthal inclinations, as they are said to contribute to a person’s overall appearance as either appearing dominant or submissive – mysterious or open.

According to incel attraction theory, attractive men have negative canthal inclination, where attractive women have positive canthal inclination. Negative canthal tilt makes the eyes appear downwards, making the person appear more aggressive, while positive canthal tilt gives the person a more youthful and upturned appearance, making their eyes appear wide and ‘scared’. Think of it like wolf eyes versus fox eyes.

Although incels introduced canthal leanings as a means to reinforce their binary attraction theory, TikTok and Reddit users have been busy trying to point out celebrities who don’t fit this formula. For example, many people have observed that actresses such as Anne Hathaway and Sidney Sweeney, who are widely considered beautiful women, have neutral or even negative canthal leanings.

Many plastic surgeons agree that, in men, negative canthal inclination makes people look more tired, and therefore less attractive. Once again, incels have failed to propose a complete law of attraction that would explain their inability to succeed.

In contrast to the inability of incels to prove their problematic social principles, the popularity that cantankerous leaning politics has achieved on TikTok and Reddit is no laughing matter, as it is proof that misogynistic philosophies generally exist. are able to attract significant traction on the social media platforms used on the internet and are successfully delivering it to the minds of the American public.

For every video in which I see a girl applying makeup in an attempt to make her eyes look up, or a guy explaining that he pulls because he got ‘Hunter Eye’ plastic surgery, I’m convinced that There is a person somewhere who is internalizing these. Collecting claims and evidence in support of an old theory of sexual attraction that posits dominance or submission traits as the primary explanation for human mating behavior.

When social media claims that one quality is universally more attractive than another, it is necessary to examine the potential social agenda that lies behind these propositions and determine whether it is somewhat regressive or progressive.