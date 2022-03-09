Incentives 2022, we think about bonuses between 1,250 and 6 thousand euros

It is a situation to which the phrase attributed to Tito Livio is perfectly suited: “Dum Romae consulitur…”. While in Rome there is discussion … the car market is dying. TO February, registrations of new cars recorded their eighth consecutive double-digit decline. In the two-month period January-February alone, the “hole”, compared to the same period in 2021, touched 59 thousand units (-21%). A chasm that could widen – as well as due to the unknowns that the Ukrainian crisis inevitably brings with it – if the incentives, officially announced by the government on 18 February, should be very late. For heaven’s sake, the decree that should release the 700 million allocated by Palazzo Chigi to help the automotive sector must be issued by 31 March, but it is clear that every day that passes from the announcement contributes to aggravating the situation.

Match four. The problem is not easy to unravel and the first problem is intrinsic to the rule passed by the government: according to the decree-law published on 1 March last in the Official Gazette, the incentives will be governed “by one or more decrees of the President of the Council of Ministers on the proposal of the Minister of Economic Development, in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance, the Minister of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility and the Minister of Ecological Transition, to be adopted within thirty days from the date of entry into force of this decree “. In short, first four ministers will have to come to an agreement: a politician, Giancarlo Giorgetti (Mise), and three technicians: Daniele Franco (Mef), Roberto Cingolani (Mite) and Enrico Giovannini (Mims). And the agreement is not very simple, given that at first the 700 million will have to be divided between the two strands envisaged by the government, that is, the support for industry and the incentives for the purchase of new cars, and then divide the latter among the different types. by car.

Double challenge within the government. On the first front the two opposing visions of Giorgetti and Franco collide. The owner of the Economy has never made any secret of his opposition to non-repayable contributions to consumers. The second, on the other hand, made it his own flag. On the subsequent division, however, the game will be played above all between Cingolani, advocate of contributions to the ecological transition, and therefore only to electric cars, and Giorgetti, oriented to support the market as a whole and, therefore, in favor of bonuses on thermal cars.

The basic proposal. But this is only the frame within which the painting will have to be drawn. On which the technicians of the four ministries began work last week. The usual well-informed argue that the Mise, primus inter pares in this game, would have proposed to allocate 600 million to the car of the 700 million allocated for 2022 and 700 of the 1000 planned starting from 2023. In turn, the 600 million in 2022 they should be divided as follows: 450 to cars with carbon dioxide emissions up to 60 g / km; 150 to those with emissions between 61 and 135 g / km.

Hypothesis of price ceiling cuts. At least in 2022, then, the scheme of the individual contributions should follow the one used in 2020 and 2021, but with some differences: firstly, the 5 thousand euro lowering of the limit on the list price, which could therefore go up to 45 thousand. euros (+ VAT) on cars that have carbon dioxide emissions between 0 and 60 g / km and 35 thousand euros (+ VAT) in the 61-135 g / km range.

The scheme of contributions. Compared tohypothesis we talked about a few weeks ago, a slight scissoring should also concern the individual contributions, which, in the presence of a scrapping, would range from a minimum of 1,250 euros in the 61-135 range, to a maximum of 6,000 euros in the 0-20 g / km range. 2,500 euros would go to the mid-range 21-60. In the absence of scrapping, however, no incentives in the 61-135 range, 4 thousand euros in the 0-20 range and one thousand euros for cars with CO2 between 21 and 60 g / km. To these figures would be added the obligatory contribution of the concessionaire: one thousand euros without scrapping, 2 thousand euros with demolition.

The game is just beginning. As mentioned, this is only a first hypothesis, around which the discussion is still open. And nothing, at this stage, is taken for granted. Not even that the decree arrives well in advance of the deadline of March 31st. A term which, however, is not peremptory. The market, meanwhile, waits.