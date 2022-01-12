Incentives, the big flop of second-hand contributions

It is proven evidence that incentives, when they are small or when they arrive at the wrong time, are useless. Or rather, they fail their goal. This is the case of the bonus on the purchase of used cars, introduced at the end of July 2021 with the conversion into law of the so-called Sostegni bis decree but made operational, incredibly, only on 28 September. The government had put 40 million euros on the plate, which was then increased to 45 in October with the tax decree despite the fact that the “draft” of the funds, as they say, had not been exactly exciting in the first few weeks.

Nearly 33 million have advanced. From the beginning it was known that this initiative would end with the exhaustion of funds on the basis of the principle “who comes first …” or, in any case, on December 31st. Well, on the last day of the year, 32.6 million euros were still available in the coffers of the Ministry of Economic Development. In practice, only 27.6% of the funds (12.4 million) were used in 95 days, at an average of just € 130,000 per day. How many contracts have been entered? At the moment it is not known, however, assuming an average of one thousand euros per car, it can reasonably be estimated that in three months just 12-13 thousand cars were purchased with the bonus out of a total of almost 760 thousand “real” changes of ownership. , ie net of mini-crops, registered by the Pra in the same period. A flop.

For the thermals there were just 750 euros. The reason? More than one. First of all, the size of the state contribution. As is well known, the mechanism provided for the scrapping of a car over ten years old and the purchase of a Euro 6 with a price resulting from the average market prices not exceeding 25 thousand euros and with emissions between 0-160 g / km CO2. The bonuses ranged from a minimum of 750 to a maximum of 2 thousand euros depending on the carbon dioxide emissions on the basis of the following scheme:

– 91-160 g / km: 750 euros

– 61-90 g / km: 1,000 euros

– 0-60 g / km: 2,000 euros

The crest of the sellers. As you can see, for most of the thermal cars and mild hybrids the incentive was just € 750 and only by buying a second-hand electric car (very few on the market and with average high prices) could it be obtained the highest sum. In practice, then, as reported in November’s Quattroruote, the real bonus was much lower than the theoretical one. Almost always, in fact, the sellers added (and add) in the estimates the so-called “scrapping costs”, sums between 150 and 350 euros compared to real figures not exceeding 50 euros. It is normal that a scissor kick of 300 euros on thermal cars has “killed” the appeal of the initiative, however burdened by the “normal” transfer costs.

The cut in bonuses in parliament. In short, it would have been enough to introduce significantly higher contributions, as he envisaged the initial proposal, to change the fate of the operation. In fact, at the beginning of July, in the first version of the amendment with which the parliament succeeded in introducing second-hand incentives for the first time in Italy, the state bonus was very interesting, respectively equal to 2,500, 3,000 and 4,500 euros. Sums that probably would have changed the fate of this initiative and concretely helped those who could not (and cannot) afford a new car. Unfortunately someone, in parliament, got in the way and the mountain gave birth to the classic mouse.

The crisis in the second-hand market. The second reason for the substantial failure of the initiative is linked to the historical moment in which it was launched. In fact, since the beginning of 2021, the second-hand market has been characterized by a collapse in supply and, in many cases, by an increase in prices. In short, the forecourts of dealerships and independent car showrooms, historically full of used cars, gradually emptied in the first half of the year. The reason? On the one hand, the very strong decrease in trade-ins caused by the collapse in registrations which, partly due to the pandemic, partly due to the lengthening of delivery times, has characterized the new car market for the past two years; on the other hand, by the increase in the real selling prices of new machines, which together with the long delivery times may have induced many potential customers of the new one to turn to second-hand machines; finally, the substantial lack of “fresh” used cars caused by the collapse of car sales by rental companies.

The “hole” of the former rental. As is well known, in fact, the bulk of second-hand vehicles with seniority between 6 and 48 months comes almost exclusively from rental companies, both short-term ones, which keep a car in their fleet for periods generally between 6 and 12 months, and long-term ones, which withdraw from the company fleets vehicles with seniority included, in most cases, between 24 and 48 months. With the pandemic, short-term rental, supported by business and leisure tourism, has stopped, operators have blocked the contracts already signed with the manufacturers and planned purchases and, therefore, the flow has almost completely stopped. Medium and large companies, on the other hand, have preferred to extend the long-term rental contracts in force by one or two years in anticipation of better times. This has caused a collapse of the so-called “returns” to rental operators and, therefore, of the placing of companies on the second-hand market. Ultimately, few machines and prices, as is inevitable in these cases for the law of supply and demand, on the rise.

Consumer prudence. All this, then, took place in an economic context that was anything but ideal for the target of this initiative, that is, families with low-medium income. The difficult economic situation and uncertainties about the future, in fact, typically induce consumers to approach the purchase of goods, including durable ones, with great prudence. Not to mention the fact that, perhaps, after more than a year of scrapping incentives, many of the people inclined to take advantage of this opportunity had already done so by purchasing a new car, on which, moreover, the State contributions were much more substantial. In short, the perfect storm, to put it with an abused but very fitting expression.

And now? The question that everyone is asking is: what will the state do with the money left over? Will he use them for a new round of incentives or not? Impossible to say. Nothing about the intentions of the policy is leaked from the Ministry of Economic Development. It seems that a reflection on the impact of this initiative is underway, both at a technical and a political level. The decision, as always, will be up to politics. But with the fibrillation caused by the junction of the election of the President of the Republic and the possible repercussions on the government, it is unlikely that a decision on this front, with the budget law for 2022 just approved, will be taken quickly. In short, a further element of uncertainty that does not benefit the car market. Neither to that of the new nor to that of the used.