by Simona Balduzzi

Original title: Inception

Country: USA

Year: 2010

Type: action, science fiction, thriller, adventure

Subject: Christopher Nolan

Duration: 148 min

Direction: Christopher Nolan

Film script: Christopher Nolan

Production: Syncopy Films, Warner Bros, Legendary Pictures

Distribution: Warner Bros

Photography: Wally Pfister

Special effects: Chris Corbould, Paul J. Franklin, Andrew Lockely, Peter Bebb

Music: Hans Zimmer

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Ken Watanabe, Marion Cotillard, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, Pete Postlethwaite, Michael Caine, Lukas Haas

With 8 nominations And won 4 Academy Awards, 1 application to the Silver Ribbons, 1 application to David by Donatello, 4 nominations to the Golden Globes, 9 nominations And won 3 BAFTAs; 1 application to Cesar, 10 nominations And won 6 Critics Choice Awards, “Inception” (2010), won adds an ai award to the long list of awards SAG Awards and a prize AFI Awards. With a collection to the Box Office Italy , 10.7 million euros , the film directed by Christopher Nolan which manages to capture the attention of the viewer even less experienced in the psyche, revealing itself at the same time as an intriguing adventure between drama and action film. The skilful cinephile use of mythological references acts without the viewer noticing, precisely that speaking of dreams, he himself is trapped in a state of trance and suggestion that cloaks him with charm. The British director-screenwriter and producer is not ‘new to metaphysical issues concerning dichotomies of the appearance / reality type’ (“Memento “,” Interstellar “,” Insomnia “,” The Dark Knight “,” The Prestige “), but here it seems to challenge the spectator’s ability to extricate himself from unconscious redundancies, projections and lucidity ‘. To support this intriguing film, the splendid photography (Wally Pfister) and the music that pursues the suggestion (H.ans Zimmer).

Plot

Dominic Cobb , said “Dom”, (Leonardo DiCaprio) he is endowed with a special ability: he is able to insert himself into other people’s dreams and get hold of the secrets of their subconscious. Because of this, Dom is contacted by the powerful Japanese industrialist Mr. Saito (Ken Watanabe) to put into practice an opposite strategy: insert an idea that takes root in a person’s mind. The victim of this operation is Robert Fischer Jr.(Cillian Murphy): Dom will have to convince him, through the dream, to destroy the hereditary empire upon his father’s death, so that Saito can take possession of it. The offer that Saito makes to Dom is tempting: the possibility of returning to the United States where he is wanted for murder. Cobb accepts and to support him, he will have ‘a specialized team, in which the young Ariann will join’a (Ellen Page), architetto very skilled in the construction of virtual spaces.