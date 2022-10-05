Incest: the taboo that the most successful series has broken again | icon

The House of the Dragon has given us a Poniente something different from the one we saw during the eight seasons that it lasted Game of Thrones. There is hardly any nudity anymore. Sex no longer exists if it is not essential in the plot and the Velaryon house has provided some of the diversity that until now was missing in the series. Was necessary. At least, to correspond to the demands that came more and more forcefully from the public. But what has not changed in this new production is the presence of an initially uncomfortable element, one would say that it is even taboo: incest. Not even five chapters have it taken us to see the first sexual interaction between members of the same family, and it seems that it is going to be a long time. Many viewers, far from being shocked, proclaimed their support on social networks for the family couple whose name, to avoid the spoilers, we will not reveal.

It is not the first time, in any case, that the cinema or television have romanticized consanguineous relations in consent. there is a story pop of incest. A journey that begins with the marriage of the god Zeus with his sister Hera, goes through the children of Adam and Eve in the Bible and ends in the last chapter of the series rick and mortyin which the father of the family fights to avoid the fate he has read about in the fortune cookies: having sex with his own mother.

Luke and Leia, retroactive incest

The actors Carrie Fisher (Leia) and Mark Hamill (Luke) on the set of ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’ (1978). Sunset Boulevard (Corbis via Getty Images)

There are sibling kisses, but Luke and Leia’s in The Empire Strikes Back (1980) was not. The meeting takes place in front of everyone, in the infirmary, under the watchful eye of Han Solo (who is dying of jealousy when he sees how the future mother of his son chooses her friend before him). At that time no one knew that the young would-be jedi and Princess Organa were twins and that their father was Darth Vader. Not even the creator of the saga, George Lucas.

The first draft of the Episode V that screenwriter Leigh Brackett left behind before she died of lung cancer in 1978. She developed the story from an outline that Lucas had drawn up, who eventually turned to Lawrence Kasdan to round out the plot. There is much more to Brackett’s script than a kiss. Leia visits Luke in the infirmary and the two brothers are left alone “in a tender love scene.” A romance that disappeared due to the demands of the script: the young Skywalker needed a sister and the princess was the only woman with enough importance in the plot. The perfect narrative solution with the only drawback of having had the two twin brothers flirting during the first two films.

‘Dreamers’, a revolutionary incest

Michael Pitt, Eva Green and Louis Garrel at the presentation of ‘Dreamers’ (2003) during the Venice Film Festival. J.Vespa (WireImage)

dreamers (2003) is one of the last films of the Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci. It stars Isabelle (Eva Green), a young woman in love with cinema, with the revolution, and with Théo (Louis Garrel), with whom she has a bond that is even stronger than love: he is her twin brother. Added to this relationship is a young American (Michael Pitt) who through them discovers the revolutionary atmosphere of May 68 and the Nouvelle Vague.

The three young men barricade themselves in a Parisian apartment to talk about movies, discuss politics and, above all, have sex. In fact, Jake Gyllenhaal was Bertolucci’s first choice to play the role of the young American but he ended up withdrawing from the project, distressed by the amount of nudity in the script. The film talks with The last Tango in Paristhe work that forever stained the names of Bertolucci and Marlon Brando after the sexual abuse to which they subjected the deceased Maria Schneider during filming became known. The Dreamers has traveled the opposite path and, over the years, has become a cult film that continues to win fans like the model Jon Kortajarena who, in a recent interview on ICON, included it among his favorite films.

‘Enter the void’: love beyond death

Film director Gaspar Noé and actress Paz de la Huerta at the Cannes Film Festival presenting ‘Enter the void’ (2009). Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Nobody likes to deal with the subject of incest as much as the film director Gaspar Noé. Incestuous relationships are usually one of the darkest in his films: a father who abuses his daughter (alone against all1998), two brothers who lose their minds in a hellish LSD orgy (Climax2018), or a mother who stops recognizing her son because he suffers from Alzheimer’s (Vortex, 2022). But in Enter the Void (2009), as cloudy as the rest of his filmography, the love between Oscar and Linda, two brothers separated when they were little, is one of the few rays of light that the film contains.

Perhaps without being aware of it, the director of Irreversible I was talking about Genetic Sexual Attraction (GSA), a phenomenon that describes the sexual attraction between relatives who have suffered a separation process and years later meet again. There are few studies on this behavior, which, however, appears in 50% of these cases. Earlier this year, a 44-year-old German man named Patrick Stuebing, who has four children with his 37-year-old sister Susan Karolewski, whom he did not see until she was 20, has called for a change to the law banning their incestuous relationship. In Germany, sexual relations between brothers are illegal, and Stuebing considers that the prison sentence he had to face violates his rights. In Spanish law, incest is not a criminal offense, but it is illegal to marry a relative up to the third degree (an uncle cannot marry his niece).

‘Game of Thrones’, inbreeding at court

Actors Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington at the premiere of the eighth season of Game of Thrones in 2019. Jeff Kravitz (Film Magic for HBO)

If the Homeric epic of the Iliad begins with the kidnapping of Helena, the War of the Five Kings of Westeros begins when Bran, one of the youngest sons of the Stark family, discovers Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in full sexual activity in the top of a tower. In Game of Thrones there is incest to give and distribute. For centuries the members of the Targaryen family only married each other in order to maintain the purity of blood that supposedly allowed them to control the dragons. A web of madness and incest from which not even Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) managed to escape. A story that recalls the Buendías in One hundred years of solitudewho carried a curse according to which a child with a pig’s tail would be born from incest.

Considered a crime and a sin, incest was punished severely during the Middle Ages. The ecclesiastical jurists established precisely the degrees of kinship that prevented marriage, although they sometimes turned a blind eye when dealing with members of the high nobility. This was not the case in Ancient Egypt, especially in the Eighteenth Dynasty, in which to preserve blood purity it was common for pharaohs to marry their sisters, daughters or even granddaughters.

‘Mogambo’, an uncensored incest

Ava Gardner, Grace Kelly and Clark Gable in a scene from the movie ‘Mogambo’ (1953). Archive Photos (Getty Images)

In 1970 the Franco regime set out to save Spain from intolerable adultery described in the film Mogambo (1953). To do this, the regime officials did not come up with a better idea than to change the dialogues and eliminate some scenes to turn the anthropologist Donald Nordley (Donald Sinden) and his wife Linda (Grace Kelly) into brothers, and clear the way for the relationship. of the latter with mature safari hunter Victor Marswell (Clark Gable). Unfortunately, the methods of the Franco regime did not always yield the expected result and in the censored version there were some scenes in which the affection between Donald Nordley and Grace Kelly exceeded the limits of family affection.

There was a scandal, of course, and it was finally released again four years later, also under scrutiny by the censors. They designed a new version without incest and with adultery, but they couldn’t help but leave some mark of their creative expertise. For example, in a scene where Clark Gable kisses Ava Gardner and she tells him: “You’re turning into the African hotrod! (You are becoming the typical hot African!), the censors translated it as an indecipherable: “The climate of Africa makes you go faster”.

‘The Simpsons’, love in deep America

Three farmers from Georgia, in the American South. Prisma by Dukas (Universal Images Group via Getty)

In the United States they call the village redneck redneck. It is the derogatory way they use to refer to white people with low incomes who live in rural areas in the interior of the country. Cletus and his wife (and his sister) Brandine are the stereotype of this social stratum in The Simpson. Inbreeding has usually been associated with the inhabitant of deep America through horror movies and series such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), delivery (1972) or True Detective (2014).

Luis Buñuel did something similar in Spain with his documentary land without bread, which was recorded in 1923 in the town of Las Hurdes (Extremadura). He described a desolate landscape, full of “midgets and cretins”, deformed people, without morals and without education, the result in large part of incest. In reality, the Aragonese director cheated and adjusted reality to the story of misery that he wanted to tell, creating an image of barbarism and inbreeding that has haunted the Hurdanos to this day.

‘The Royal Tenenbaums’, between stepbrothers does not count

Gwyneth Paltrow and Wes Anderson at the 10th anniversary of ‘Royal Tenenbaums’ in 2011. Ben Gabbe (WireImage)

Much less stormy are the love stories between step-siblings. It is not incest in a strictly genetic sense. They float in a moral ambiguity that hardly ever disturbs the viewer’s judgment and often leads to forbidden love. In The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) by Wes Anderson, Margot (Gwyneth Paltrow) and Richie (Luke Wilson) have grown up in the same house, although she is an adopted daughter. Since he was little, Richie expresses his love for her through paintings and continues to love her until he can confess his feelings for her in adult life. Also in Lovers of the Polar Circle (1998) and in The Possible Lives of Mr. Nobody (2009) the love between brothers of different parents is sweetened until it is cloying. And what about the mythical Spanish series The Serranos (2003-2008), in which relationships between family members were always a pure misunderstanding.

You can follow ICON at Facebook, Twitter, Instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.