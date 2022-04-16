Incheon International Airport ranks 2nd in the world in terms of cargo traffic
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) — Incheon International Airport, the main gateway to South Korea, has become the world’s second-busiest cargo airport in 2021, moving up a notch compared to the previous year, the Airports Council International (ACI) said this week.
Incheon International Airport handled 3.23 million tons of international cargo, an increase of 18.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the ACI.
The airport, about 40 kilometers west of Seoul, ranked third in the world in terms of international cargo handling in 2019 and 2020.
Hong Kong International Airport on Chek Lap Kok Island remained in first place, processing 4.98 million tons last year, an increase of 12.8 percent from the previous year.
For its part, Shanghai Pudong International Airport fell one notch to third place during the cited period, followed by Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Narita International Airport in Japan.
Meanwhile, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta was the world’s busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic, in 2021, when 75.7 million people used the airport.
Dubai International Airport handled the largest international passenger traffic of 29.11 million last year, an increase of 12.7 percent compared to the previous year, keeping it in first place.
Global passenger traffic reached 4.5 billion last year, up 25 percent from a year earlier but about half the level of 2019 before the coronavirus outbreak, according to the ACI.