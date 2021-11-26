incidence and positivity rate are soaring. Is the South African variant already here? A new danger – Libero Quotidiano

World

incidence and positivity rate are soaring. Is the South African variant already here?

The epidemiological situation in Italy continues to remain under control, which however has to deal with a slow but steady increase in Covid cases. The Rt index is also fairly stable, measured at 1.23 compared to 1.21 last week, while it is the incidence figure has clearly increased, which rises from 98 to 125 per 100 thousand inhabitants. In light of the updated numbers, the government did well to get ahead with the new decree: after almost two years it is clear that chasing the virus is never a good move.

The closures are back, first sentence: the region that passes in yellow. But there is a big risk of another 3: is the situation precipitating?

The bulletin today, Friday 26 November, issued by the Ministry of Health gives an account of 13,686 infected, 7,610 recovered and 51 dead compared to 557,180 swabs analyzed, with the positivity rate that was detected at 2.5 percent (+0.3 compared to yesterday). As far as the national health system is concerned, the number of beds occupied increased again: in intensive care they went from 5.3 to 6.2 per cent, while in the medical areas from 7.1 to 8.1 per cent. Today the balance of hospitalized in Covid wards is +59, while that of hospitalized in intensive care is +18.

South African variant, Covid at its worst: a dramatic confirmation, stock markets at a peak and global panic

Meanwhile, there is worldwide concern over the discovery of the potentially very dangerous South African variant. It is too early to unbalance, but the alarm was also raised in Europe after the first case attributable to the new variant was discovered in Belgium.

Towards other lockdowns? Curse-Covid, Bertolaso's prophecy: this is what awaits us

