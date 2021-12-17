incidence sharply increased to 241, Rt dropped to 1.13

The situation in hospitals – The employment rate in intensive care is 9.6% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of December 16) compared to 8.5% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of December 9) last week. The employment rate in medical areas at the national level rises to 12.1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of December 16) against 10.6% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of December 9). The alert threshold is set at 10% for the intensive and 15% for the wards.

Sharp increase in cases not associated with transmission chains – The number of new Covid cases not associated with transmission chains is on the rise (42,675 compared to 37,278 in the previous week). The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is decreasing (31% versus 34% last week). The percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is increasing (43% against 40%), while the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities is stable (26%).

A high-risk region – In Italy, one region is classified as high risk, 18 are classified as moderate risk. Among these, three are highly likely to progress to high risk. Two regions are classified as low risk.

Liguria, Marche, Veneto and Trento towards the yellow zone – Liguria, Marche, Veneto and the province of Trento are destined to enter the yellow zone from Monday. In fact, in all four of these territories – according to what can be read in the ISS report – the saturation parameters of intensive care and the medical area have been exceeded. As regards the incidence, the province of Bolzano remains at the top of the Italian ranking with 566 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, followed by Veneto at 498 then Friuli Venezia Giulia at 376 and Liguria at 313. The Region with the lowest incidence rate Molise is at 30.3 under 100, Puglia is 79.2 and Sardinia with 88.5.

Intensive over the 10% threshold in nine Regions and PAs – Nine Regions and Autonomous Provinces exceed the 10% occupancy alert threshold for Covid cases in intensive care this week. They are Calabria (11.8%), Emilia Romagna (11.9%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (18.3%), Liguria (13.7%), Marche (16.7%), Molise (10.3%) ), PA Bolzano (18%), PA Trento (21.1%), Veneto (15%). Eight instead exceed the 15% alert threshold for the occupation of medical departments: Calabria (20.8%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (22.6%), Liguria (17.9%), Marche (15, 6%), PA Bolzano (16%), PA Trento (17.6%), Valle d’Aosta (18.2%), Veneto (16%).