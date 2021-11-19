Incidence still rises to 98 and Rt stable at 1.21 – Healthcare

The weekly incidence at the national level continues to increase: 98 per 100 thousand inhabitants (12/11 / 2021-18 / 11/2021) against 78 per 100 thousand inhabitants last week. (05/10 / 2021-11 / 11/2021) . In the period 27 October – 9 November, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was instead equal to 1.21 (range 1.14 – 1.26), stable compared to the previous week and above the epidemic threshold. This is evidenced by the monitoring of the control room, the data of which are communicated by the Higher Institute of Health.

This week all the Regions and Autonomous Provinces are classified at moderate risk, but only one Region – Friuli Venezia Giulia – is highly likely to progress to high risk. This was revealed by the weekly monitoring of the control room.

The Autonomous Province of Bolzano and Friuli Venezia Giulia record the maximum incidence values ​​of Covid cases this week: the value is equal to 406 per 100 thousand inhabitants in Bolzano and 289.3 in Friuli. They also record the highest values ​​for employment in intensive care units and medical departments: Friuli has an employment rate of 13.1% for intensive care units (above the maximum threshold of 10%) and 14.8% for the medical area (close to the maximum threshold of 15%). Bolzano records respectively a rate of 11.3% for the intensive and 14.2% for the medical area. This is evidenced by the monitoring of the control room.

The number of new cases not associated with transmission chains is on the rise (15,773 against 11,001 the previous week). The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is stable (34% versus 34% last week). On the other hand, the percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is decreasing (45% vs 48%) and the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities increases (21% vs 18%).