“Incidence uphill, Rt again above 1”

Covid Lazio, the bulletin: “Today in Lazio out of 10,562 molecular swabs and 44,209 antigenic swabs for a total of 54,771 swabs, there are 8,807 new positive cases (-428), 16 deaths (-4), 1,110 hospitalized (-6), 70 therapies intensive (-1) and +7,846 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 16.1%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,145. The incidence rises and returns above one thousand for every hundred thousand inhabitants and the Rt value returns above 1 (1.23) ». This was announced in a note by the Lazio Region Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato, at the end of the videoconference of the regional task force for Covid-19.

The data of Rome

Asl Roma 1: there are 1,662 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

Asl Roma 2: 1,427 new cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Asl Roma 3: there are 1,056 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Asl Roma 4: there are 413 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Asl Roma 5: there are 668 new cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Asl Roma 6: there are 1,001 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the provinces there are 2,580 new cases:

Asl di Frosinone: there are 928 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

ASL of Latina: there are 416 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Asl di Rieti: there are 867 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Asl di Viterbo: there are 369 new cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.