Incident set Rust, George Clooney: “Tragic deaths happen sometimes for stupid mistakes”

PhotoCredit: By Nicolas Genin – 66ème Festival de Venise (Mostra), CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7846679

A month after the tragic incident on the set of the Rust film, in which Alec Balwdiwn accidentally killed the director of photography, George Clooney decided to have his say, pointing the finger at the common practice of using real guns on set.

Whenever I have a gun in my hand on a set – every time – I inspect it, open it, show it to the person I point it at and to the film crew. With each take, you give it to the gunsmith when you’re done and start over“, He explained during a passage in Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

And he adds: “Maybe Alec did the same. I hope so. But the problem is that empty cartridges are tricky because they look like real ones. They have a small hole in the back through which dust is removed“, has explained.

Then he remembers the tragic death of Brandon Lee in 1993. “After Brandon died, it became something very clear: open the gun, look at the barrel, look in the barrel, make sure (it’s safe). The Rust incident is part of a series of tragedies, but also of stupid mistakes“, he added.

