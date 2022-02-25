Incidents of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Moscow accuses the Ukrainian government of refusing to negotiate

Kyiv, Ukraine — As Russia takes its offensive in Ukraine to the gates of its capital, Kiev, Moscow on Friday accused the Ukrainian government of avoiding sitting at the negotiating table after it accepted Kiev’s proposal and suggested Minsk, the Belarusian capital, as the venue for the talks.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, Ukraine proposed Warsaw as an alternative location for dialogue after which it “took a pause” and “broke off communication.”

“Sadly, that pause is accompanied by the deployment of multiple launch systems in residential neighborhoods, including in Kiev,” Peskov said at a press appearance. He added that the Kremlin sees this situation as “extremely dangerous.”

Russia today expressed its willingness to send a delegation to Minsk to begin negotiations with Ukraine after the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, accepted the possibility of discussing the country’s neutral status (non-aligned status), with which Ukraine would renounce its aspiration to join NATO.

Shortly before the appearance of the Kremlin spokesman, Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Ukrainian military to take power and assured that with them “it will be easier to reach an agreement” to end the operation Russian military launched this Thursday.

[Lee esta nota relacionada: Putin está dispuesto a negociar con Ucrania, asegura su portavoz]

Follow the updates here:

Other key points of the conflict today:

– After a series of air strikes on cities and military bases, andhe sound of explosions rocked Kiev before dawn and later shots were heard near the government quarter. Russia denied that it had attacked the Ukrainian capital with missiles as denounced by the Government of Ukraine.

– The Russian army said it had taken control of a strategic airport on the outskirts of Kiev. This adds to the fact that, yesterday, the Ukrainian authorities said they lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the scene of the worst disaster in an atomic plant in the world.

– US President Joe Biden was scheduled to meet with other NATO leaders earlier today in what the White House described as an “extraordinary virtual summit” to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

– At the moment, the death toll in Ukraine rises to 137 and more than 300 injured.

With information from AP and EFE.