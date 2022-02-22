Incidents of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine: the United States announces new sanctions against financial institutions

The president of United States, Joe Biden, announced today, Tuesday, a new round of sanctions against Russia in another attempt to prevent the Russian militia from invading Ukraineas the president has threatened Vladimir Putin for the past two months.

“This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine”Biden stressed at the beginning of the speech he delivered at the White House.

Specifically, Biden confirmed the implementation of sanctions against two of Russia’s largest financial institutions, VBE.RF, as well as the country’s military bank. Biden also added that they will sanction important politicians and their families, in addition to approve the mobilization of more US troops and resources to defend the borders of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

“Who does Vladimir Putin think he is when he recognizes two territories within a sovereign country like Ukraine? The United States and our allies in NATO will take whatever steps are necessary to prevent this invasion. This is the beginning of a massive invasion of Ukraine (by the Russian militia)”, Biden highlighted during his speech that lasted just over six minutes.

The sanctions imposed on VBE.RF and the military bank, in effect, close Russia’s access to carry out financial transactions in US banks. “They cannot seek financing in the United States and they also cannot use the stock market for new debt. This also includes European markets”, underlined Biden.

“Starting from tomorrow (Wednesday) we will also impose sanctions on important political figures in Russia, and on their relatives. What’s more, The German government agreed to halt certification work on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Although we are open to a diplomatic resolution, if the rapprochement is serious, if Russia insists on continuing down this path, the United States will impose even more sanctions.”, warned the president.

Watch the recording of Joe Biden’s speech here:

“Whatever Russia’s next move, we are ready to respond unitedly, clearly and with conviction. I hope that a diplomatic solution is still available,” Biden said.

Biden maintained that the United States will continue its efforts to support and assist the Ukrainian government, but stressed that, at this time, they have no intention of fighting directly with the Russian military forces in the event of Putin ordering the invasion.

“Given the Russian government’s announcement that it will not withdraw the troops it has stationed in Belarus, today I also approved the movement of additional US troops and equipment, already in Europe, to be stationed in Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia. I want to make it clear that these are strictly defensive moves, as we do not intend to engage in combat with Russia,” Biden stressed.

“However, I want to make it clear that the United States and our allies will defend every inch of NATO territory, just as we will honor our commitments to NATO. I hope I am wrong about the threat of a massive Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, but right now, Russia continues to escalate the threat, including against major cities and territories like the capital, Kiev,” Biden said.

Yesterday, Monday, Putin recognized two separatist territories within Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, for which the Kremlin approved two decrees ordering the defense minister to order the entry of Russian troops for their defense.

“We are united in our support for Ukraine, united in our opposition to Russian aggression, and we are united in our commitment to defend our alliances with NATO,” said Biden, who did not answer questions from the media at the end of his speech. .

Key points of the situation today:

– Following Russia’s recognition of pro-Russian breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine, Biden announced sanctions against two Russian financial institutions, VBE.RF and the military bank.

– Both institutions will not have access to the US or European markets, and will not be able to carry out transactions or seek financing.

– Biden added that, starting from tomorrow, Wednesday, they will also impose unspecified sanctions against important politicians in Russia, as well as their families.

– Meanwhile, the German government has agreed to halt the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

– Biden authorized the mobilization of additional military personnel and equipment to defend the borders of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.

– Finally, Biden emphasized that they have no plans to enter into a war with Russia, and that the measures announced today are purely defensive, but he emphasized that the United States and its allies will do everything possible to prevent Russian aggression in Ukraine. , while vowing to defend “every inch” of NATO territory.

– The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday the upcoming evacuation of employees from its diplomatic missions and consulates in Ukraine following the recognition of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian breakaway republics of Ukraine. Donetsk and Lugansk.

– On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed two decrees yesterday, Monday, in which he recognizes the independence of the two separatist regions, a step condemned by the international community as a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

– The State Duma or lower house of the Parliament of Russia on Tuesday ratified the treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with the newly recognized pro-Russian breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. The decision was approved unanimously.

