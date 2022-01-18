“Incite hatred.” And Zemmour condemned praises Italy- Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori

A 10 thousand euro fine to the French ultra-right candidate: he had defined migrant minors as rapists

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT PARIS On 29 September 2020 Éric Zemmour, at the time columnist and not yet a candidate for the presidency of the French Republic, participated in a debate on CNews, Vincent Bolloré’s TV, and about the unaccompanied minor migrants wandering the streets of Paris, he said: “They don’t have to stay here, they are thieves, murderers, rapists, that’s what they are, you have to send them back. ”

Denounced by about 30 associations in defense of human rights, Zemmour was sentenced by the Paris court yesterday a 10 thousand euro fine for «complicity in provocation to racial hatred and racist insult», together with the director in charge of the TV CNews, for which the fine is 3,000 euros. The judges accepted the requests of the prosecutor, according to which Zemmour has a habit of targeting immigrants “On the basis of generalizations, the classic method of racism”. Over the years, Zemmour has been involved in fifteen trials and has two final convictions on his shoulders.

He announced that he will appeal and defended himself by speaking of an “ideological and stupid condemnation”, and as always attacking the judges and “A system that produces crimes of opinion on an industrial scale”. Sos Racisme’s lawyer, Patrick Klugman, posed the problem of the lack of deterrence: “As long as these sentences remain almost symbolic, it will always be better for Zemmour to commit the same crime and then become the persecuted.” And in fact, not at all shaken by a three-month sentence, an hour later the candidate showed up in excellent spirits at the expected meeting with the foreign press.

After about 40 minutes of debate, an Iranian journalist asked him which country he would go to live in if he were forced to leave France and Zemmour replied without hesitation: «Italy, it is evident! I love it because it is the land of beauty, because he taught France art, politics. I love Italians, their spirit, their irony, self-mockery, their detached gaze on the past. They do not ask for constant compensation from those who conquered them, from Francis I to Louis XII to Bonaparte … And then I love their gastronomy, cinema, the beauty of women and the humor of men ». Last summer Zemmour’s passion for Italy led him to consider it a piece of France: “Italy, at least that of the North, should have been French. There is no difference between Milan and Nice, the same people, the same spirit, the same architecture. It would have been better to have a great France ».