Include the gender perspective in medical universities

There are pathologies that cause different symptoms in women than in men. However, most diseases are studied mainly in men, without taking into account health with a gender perspective. This context directly impacts both the diagnosis of the disease and the application of the most appropriate treatment, directly affecting the quality of life of patients. In this sense, the Dr. Maria Teresa Ruiz Cantero, professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Alicante, has underlined the need to incorporate the gender perspective in medical universities. «The gender perspective contributes to the benefit of women and men, but it must urgently reach university education»highlighted during a colloquium organized by iHealth in collaboration with Organon.

The Dr. Carmen Gallardodean of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Rey Juan Carlos University and vice president of the National Conference of Deans of the Faculties of Medicine, has agreed that this knowledge exists but that, when applied, it results «very hard”.

For this reason, he stressed that «evaluation agencies can help in incorporating gender-sensitive medical education in universities. If, for example, these entities requested as a requirement the incorporation of the perspective within the study plan, it would be an advance, as was done at the time with the issue of disability».

For her part, Dr. Ruiz Cantero agreed that «it is necessary to incorporate the gender perspective in a transversal way in the whole career». As explained, this would mean that all subjects, skills, content and learning outcomes of the degree in medicine incorporate differences by sex and gender inequalities. In addition, between 10 and 15% of the exam questions must have questions about it. «I think there are already recipes, what happens is that, effectively, there has to be a will».

The Dr. Manuel Anxo Blanco, executive director of Institutional Relations, Access and Communication of Organon, has pointed out that there is a lack of sensitivity to be aware of inequalities in care according to gender. «scientific evidence it does not translate into care that truly includes the gender perspective in daily clinical care.” In this regard, he has exposed the importance of sharing this scientific evidence among teachers and throughout the health community to break that first barrier and generate a different view. «Many agents within the system should try to push in the same direction»it is finished.

