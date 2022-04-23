Included programs, plans and prices

we pay one amount annually (unless we choose a single student or home plan that will not give us the option of premium versions) and we have a series of advantages for twelve months with use for several people (from one person to six in Home or up to dozens of employees in business plans) Depending on the plan you choose, business or family, we will have a series of tools and functions in addition to other advantages such as OneDrive cloud storage with up to 6TB for photos or files.

Microsoft 365 is a subscription annual that allows us to have a series of functions and programs on different devices and that gives us access to software such as Word, Excel or PowerPoint in addition to other advantages of cloud storage or email with “premium” features in Outlook. It is compatible with desktop computers, laptops, tablets or phones and is compatible with Windows operating system, macOS and with iOS and Android for mobile devices.

The first thing to keep in mind is that Microsoft 365 is not Windows and we must know how to differentiate although both are part of the Microsoft ecosystem. Windows is the operating system that you install on your computer, Microsoft 365 is a plan with different applications and programs that allow us to work, create, use video calls with Microsoft Teams or collaborate doing remote work.

Until a while ago Microsoft 365 was Office 365. As they explain from their website, “Microsoft 365 includes everything you know from Office 365. Microsoft 365 is designed to help people and businesses improve productivity with innovative Office applications, intelligent cloud services and first-class security. level”.

What programs does it include

Microsoft 365 includes the main programs that we use in our day to day. We can use and create documents with Word, we can also do PowerPoint presentationscreate tables and sheets with Excel or manage email through Outlook as well as hold meetings with Microsoft Teams.

Also includes access to the editor for browsers that helps us with spelling and grammar and has Office mobile app that allows us to edit and create from anywhere in a single application. In addition, other services that go beyond programs such as backup in folders, personal storage in OneDrive or ransomware detection or recovery of OneDrive files.

plans and prices

There are different plans and prices depending on what we need or the area in which we use this set of programs. As we can see from the official Microsoft website, we can find a personal and family plan, a business plan, an educational plan or a Microsoft 365 plan for large companies.

we can intuit what does each of them include or who is it addressed to but the most common is to bet on the Microsoft 365 Family or Personal home plan. The difference between them is that the first can be used by up to six people and the second by only one person. The Microsoft 365 Family Plan is priced at 99.00 euros per year or 10 euros per month. And the personal plan is priced at 69.00 euros per year or 7 euros per month with only one user and 1 TB of storage.

There are other personal plans such as Office Home and Students 2021 that can have it with a single payment of 149 euros for PC or Mac and without the need to renew each month, but rather we pay the first time and we have the right to use it on a single device, be it PC or Mac.

Or, company plans that range from 5.10 euros per user per month for the most basic to 18.60 euros per user per month for Premium Company.