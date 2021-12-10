Inclusive and environmentalists, Natalie Portman rewrites the most beloved fairy tales and publishes her first children’s book

Natalie Portman’s book “Fiabe” for boys and girls is also arriving in Italy, which tells three classic stories of children’s literature in a modern, inclusive and environmentalist key

When the Oscar-winning actress, director, producer and activist Natalie Portman he began reading to his daughter Amalia, who is now 3, and realized that many of her favorite classic fairy tales, such as “The Tortoise and the Hare” and “The City Mouse and the Country Mouse”, have only male protagonists. For this reason he decided to reverse them and modernize them to give space togender equity and al respect for the planet. (READ also: The best children’s books that inspire love and respect for the Planet)

Three classic fairy tales

Rewritten with wit and a good dose of humor, “The Hare and the Tortoise”, “The Three Little Pigs” and “The City Mouse and the Country Mouse” are the three stories chosen by Portman for his book “Fairy Tales”, accompanied by tender illustrations by Janna Mattia. Each of them preserves and updates the fairy tales to reflect a contemporary culture “which has many genders and is not just a predominantly male world”.

When I was reading books, I was struck by how classic short stories had predominantly male characters (…) after changing pronouns long enough, I decided I just had to write my own versions, “Portman says, managing to bridge the gap between classic and modern through the stories of tradition.

His book conveys timeless values, but updated to the present day. Not only that, in addition to overcoming gender stereotypes, Portman adds to his playful and funny rhymes, environmental messages to infect the love for the Planet in young and old readers.

Reading stories is one of the first ways we start practicing empathy. We feel the same emotions for the characters as we do for ourselves or for our friends. These classic tales have great messages (hard work pays off, perseverance and courage prevail over pride and haste, abundance can be dangerous), but I hope they are perceived as great stories that we want to read over and over “, declares the actress in a press release from the publishing house.

The book was launched on October 20, 2020 in the United States and now, thanks to the Sonda publishing house, it is also available on the shelves of Italian bookstores. Emphasizing values ​​with a positive impact on the environment and society, Portman said her book is “like a love letter” to her children.

These fairy tales contain many of the values ​​that I hope to convey in my children: empathy, attention, care and true friendship. I can’t wait to hear how your children will react too! ”Writes the award-winning actress in an Instagram post.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

READ also: