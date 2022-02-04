Income model 2022: state aid, we are spared the tripling of data – Fiscal Focus

The definitive instructions for the compilation of the Income model have been published, and inevitably the eye immediately ran to one of the most complex aspects with which we had to confront last year, namely the Income and IRAP frameworks dedicated to aid Been in the Covid period. In this round of declarations, the problem will not arise again, but let’s not delude ourselves, because nothing will be “taken for granted” in the salty bill presented by the bureaucracy. Simply, the data will be transmitted differently, probably even before the expiry of the Income, with a dedicated communication that could break down like an ax right in the period of greatest work ever, at a time (to date indefinite) between the VAT return, 730, financial statements and, in fact, the definition of taxes to be paid from the Income model.

Everything originates from the MEF decree of 11 December 2021, issued in implementation of the provisions of article 1 of the Sostegni decree (DL 41/2021). In fact, among the various provisions intended for the non-repayable grant that was provided for by this decree, there is a paragraph which, in a nutshell, takes note of the evolution in the field of EU State aid and requires verification of the work of taxpayers with regard to the request for aid itself.

It is necessary to remember that the beneficiaries of the various aids granted were called to extricate themselves between the two Sections provided for by the European Temporary Framework (Communication of the European Commission of 19 March 2020 C (2020) 1863 final, containing “Temporary framework for aid measures State aid in support of the economy in the current emergency of COVID-19 “), or Section 3.1” Aid of limited amounts “and 3.12” Aid in the form of support at fixed costs not covered “; these sections provide for different access requirements to aid from each other, and also different ceilings. Moreover, these ceilings have varied over time.

Specifically, Section 3.1 of the Temporary Framework provides for maximum aid to the extent of:

€ 800,000 per single company, or € 120,000 for companies operating in the fisheries and aquaculture sector and € 100,000 for companies operating in the primary production of agricultural products, for the aid received from March 19, 2020 to January 27, 2021;

€ 1,800,000 per single company, or € 270,000 for companies operating in the fisheries and aquaculture sector and € 225,000 for companies operating in the primary production of agricultural products, for aid received from January 28, 2021 to the date of December 31, 2021.

Section 3.12, on the other hand, provides for maximum aid to the extent of:

€ 3,000,000 per single company, for aid received from 13 October 2020 to 27 January 2021;

10,000,000 euros per single company, for aid received from January 28, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

As mentioned above, Section 3.1 and 3.12 also differ from each other not only as regards the ceilings, but also in the conditions to be respected for access to aid, which are much more complex and stringent in the case of section 3.12. .

It is therefore necessary to carry out a complex check: compliance with the requirements, combined with the fact that no aid was received in excess of that envisaged by the law, distinctly by section and by time span. From the latter point of view, given the variation of the thresholds over time, the verification must be carried out taking care to consider the aid in the time frame in which it was made available to the beneficiary, to be understood, as established by the European Commission. in decision C (2021) 7521 final of 15 October 2021 (paragraph 95) as:

the date of approval of the aid application, if the granting of the aid is subject to such application and approval;

the date of submission of the tax return or the date of approval of the offsetting in relation to tax credits;

the date of entry into force of the reference legislation in other cases.

A real labyrinth, in order to make order in which taxpayers who have benefited from aid must, pursuant to the aforementioned implementing decree of 11 December 2021, submit a substitutive declaration of notoriety certifying compliance with the conditions and limits of the TF and, in the denied hypothesis in which excess aid has been used, return the difference.

According to the European provisions, the amount to be repaid, plus interest, is first deducted from the State aid subsequently received by the same company (as we have already had the opportunity to verify on the requests for non-repayable contributions set forth by the Sostegni decree and Support bis); where there is no new aid to be drawn on to a sufficient extent to recover the surplus, the amount to be recovered must actually be repaid.

All, from an operational point of view, to be managed with a specific communication to be prepared according to the instructions that will be provided by a specific provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency, not received to date. It is therefore not known exactly what must be communicated, but it is almost certain that the false line to follow will be that of part A of the recent CFP applications, in which, it is good to remember, also the aids that had already been highlighted had to be highlighted again. in the declarations (think of the IRAP exemption or the CFP Relaunch).

In summary, sooner or later, but in any case shortly, for all the subjects who have benefited from any covid aid it will be necessary to present the summary of what happened, and those who have already had the opportunity to deal with part A are well aware of the difficulty of carrying out this operation.

It is difficult not to point out how paradoxical it is to have to summarize everything again, after the state aid framework in the Income and IRAP models was already filled in last year, and even more paradoxical is that the data must be provided again also by those who such “Summary” have already presented, for example because they requested the equalization CFP.

Will only aid not yet communicated have to be transmitted, or everything? Impossible to say until the Hades provision is issued but, given the experience with the recent CFP, nothing suggests that it will not be requested all over again.

In this context, to say the least disheartening, we now learn that what will flow into this self-certification will not have to be repeated again in Income 2022 and therefore, the tripling of information is spared.

Too bad that this means, in the midst of income and all the thousand obligations of these hot months, that we will also have to deal with the new, separate communication of State aid, while one could imagine dedicating to the compilation of the framework RS a moment after the definition of taxes, just before carrying out the telematic transmission.