Income tax return, from the music bonus to the under 36 first home tax credit: the news for 2022

Music bonus, tax credit on the purchase of the first house for those under 36 years of age e Superbonus for the removal of architectural barriers. These are the main innovations contained in the drafts of the 2022 forms of declarations 730, Unica Certification (CU), 770 and annual VAT return – with the relative instructions – published on the website of theRevenue Agency.

Single check for 7.3 million families based on the ISEE: questions to INPS via the web

Tax return, the news

The CU contains the measures to support work and the indication of the early liquidation of the New Social Insurance for Employment (NASPI), while in 770 new fields are added for credit management and for the insertion of the ID Arrangement relating to the cross-border mechanism issued by an EU Member State. The annual VAT return includes the innovations that occurred in 2021 for farmers, e-commerce and for the goods and services needed in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Model 730/2022, new concessions – In the new 730/2022 for the tax year 2021, the increases, equal to 1,200 euros, of the supplementary treatment in favor of employees and similar workers with total income up to 28,000 euros and the further decreasing deduction provided for income up to to 40,000 euros.

The “music bonus” is also making its debut, ie the deduction for the registration and subscription of children and young people between 5 and 18 years of age in music schools, conservatories and choirs, bands and recognized music schools, which is for an amount up to € 1,000 if the total income does not exceed € 36,000. Another novelty concerns the possibility of using the Superbonus for the removal of architectural barriers, with the increased rate of 110% for expenses incurred together with the Sismabonus and Ecobonus interventions.

There is also space for the new tax credit for the purchase of a first home with VAT, dedicated to those under 36 with an ISEE not exceeding 40,000 euros per year. In the return it will also be possible to insert any residual credit that has not found capacity in the tax of the previous return. Among the new entries, the tax credit for the installation of filtering systems and qualitative improvement of water intended for human consumption (for expenses up to a maximum amount of 1,000 euros) should also be noted.

The news of the 2022 Single Certification – In CU 2022, which withholding agents must send to the Revenue Agency and release to individual recipients within the single deadline of 16 March, there is room for the increase to 609.50 euros of the tax reduction in favor of employees of the “security sector”, in addition to the new facilities provided for the severance pay in the case of cooperatives made up of workers from companies in difficulty and for the services of the bilateral solidarity funds of ordinary, cooperative and Poste Italiane Spa credit. , also the indication of the early liquidation of the New Social Insurance for Employment (NASPI).

Model 770/2022 – In the 770 form, new fields have been inserted for credit management connected to the provision of supplementary treatment and to indicate the “ID Arrangement”, relating to the cross-border mechanism, issued by a central administration of a member state of the European Union. For the insertion of the payments made in the year 2021, following the installments planned to combat the Covid-19 emergency, the special Covid-19 codes introduced last year remain active in the summary statements.

VAT model, news for farmers, e-commerce and on the pandemic front – The annual VAT return has been updated to accommodate the regulatory changes regarding the application of the tax in 2021, including the compensation percentages applied by farmers under the special regime reserved for them, the operations concerning goods and services necessary for the containment and the management of the epidemiological emergency from Covid-19, the new rules for the application of VAT in e-commerce.

They are available on the Revenue Agency website