incoming announcements at The Game Awards, for an insider – Nerd4.life

According to Samus Hunter, a well-known insider on the Nintendo scene, ai The Game Awards 2021 there will be one or more announcements related to the Monster Hunter brand from Capcom.

The deep throat states that the reveal related to the series have been postponed and will arrive on the occasion of the show hosted by Geoff Keighley. The leaker has not added anything else in this regard, but it is possible to make some assumptions.

With the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise already confirmed and in the pipeline in January, the announcements could be about the “massive” Sunbreak expansion that will be available during the course of next summer. Maybe for the occasion a new trailer will be presented with new monsters or old glories of the series. However, the announcement of a new collaboration between Monster Hunter Rise and other videogame brands, a bit like the one with Sonic the Hedgehog, cannot be excluded. A certainly less exciting prospect, but still plausible.

Less likely, in our opinion, the reveal of a new Monster Hunter for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, as we expect Capcom to focus on promoting, launching and supporting Sunbreak before unveiling plans for the next iteration of the series. The same Monster Hunter Rise was announced only after the arrival of the Fatalis on World, the last update that concluded the life cycle of the Iceborne expansion.

All this assuming that Samus Hunter’s tip is spot on, which is far from obvious. Also in the same tweet, the leaker says that a new Splatoon 3 artwork should arrive by the end of the year and that the next Indie World Nintendo will take place in December as scheduled.

Speaking of The Game Awards 2021, Monster Hunter Rise is vying for the “Best Role Playing” and “Best Multiplayer” categories. The game has been enthusiastically received by critics and the public and according to the latest official data shared by Capcom is currently at 7.5 million copies distributed worldwide.