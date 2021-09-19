INCONCEIVABLE / In the cast of “the hated” Nicholas Cage, teased on the web (Rete 4)

Inconceivable it got a nice endorsement from a large slice of film critics and grossed a considerable amount in relation to the initial investment to produce it. There were few notes of dissent towards the film, despite the presence of Nicholas Cage.

Despite being one of the most famous actors on the Hollywood scene, the nephew of the much more famous director Francis Ford Coppola he has never managed to win the sympathies of the vast majority of the public, to the point of often becoming the target of teasing and memes made on the internet and posted on various social networks.

Inconceivable airs in prime time on Network 4 today, Sunday 13 June. The film was signed by director Johnatan Baker and sees in the role of the protagonists Nicholas Cage and Gina Gershon. The cast also features the magnificent Natalie Eva Marie along with Nicky Wehlan. Although there is an important actor like Nicholas Cage, the film runs aground after a few minutes with a plot that has few ideas and knows atrociously of already seen. There are several moments in which we will ask ourselves the reason for this choice of ours but despite this there will be several reasons to get to the end of the film itself with ideas that are undeniably spot on.

Inconceivable revolves around the story of Angela, mother of Cora, a four-year-old girl. Despite having to fight with the grievances of her spouse, who is very focused on her work, Angela’s dream is to have a large family. Her friend Linda introduces her to Katie, a mysterious and charming woman who has recently arrived in town with her daughter Maddie. Katie escapes from a violent past of physical and mental abuse to which her former partner used to subject her. Angela and Katie immediately form a good bond, from which a deep and sincere friendship is born that pushes Angela, by mutual agreement with her husband, invite Katie to move into the annex of their house to ensure that the woman can babysit to Cora. Everything seems to go smoothly, but soon after Angela begins to notice strange behavior in Katie, bordering on manic, to the point of passing Cora as her daughter in front of the other mothers in an afternoon of games spent at the park with Cora. From this moment on, everything changes and Katie reveals herself for what she is: a woman willing to do anything to ruin the life of Angela and her husband.

