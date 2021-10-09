Inconceivable: plot and cast of the film with Nicolas Cage







Throughout his career Nicolas Cage he has been the protagonist of numerous thrillers, each with different nuances. He has in fact gone from the action thriller of With Air to the sci-fi thriller by Next, up to the crime thriller of Trespass. More recently, in 2017, he starred in the psychological thriller instead Inconceivable, written by Chloe King and directed by Jonathan Baker, here in his debut as a feature film director. In this the actor finds himself involved in a dangerous spiral of obsessions and violence, which risks leading him to lose everything he owns.

This project was initially presented at the Sundance Film Festival in 2014, immediately garnering a lot of interest around it. However, it will take three years for this to materialize. In particular, for Baker, the search for the right cast was very complex. Once this was composed, it was possible to give life to the film, which was shot in just 15 days and with a particularly low budget. Thus marked by various production problems, the film ended up not getting a good critical response nor from the public.







Inconceivable it therefore passed roughly unnoticed, while presenting a fascinating story and characters as controversial as they are intriguing. For fans of the genre and of Cage’s films, it is therefore a title to be rediscovered. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Inconceivable: the plot of the film

The story has as protagonists Brian and Angela, parents of a four-year-old girl named Cora, who would like more than anything else to have a larger family. One day, Angela’s friend, Linda, presents them Katie, a mysterious and enigmatic woman who recently moved to the city with her little girl Maddie to escape a past of abuse. The two women will get along immediately, forming a deep friendship. Driven by the growing relationship that binds them to Katie, the couple decide to invite Katie and her daughter to move into their annex to babysit their daughter.

Everything seems to be going well, until Angela begins to feel strange quirks and behaviors in Katie. Day after day, in fact, the beautiful nanny seems to become too morbidly attached to little Cora, even going so far as to pretend that she was his daughter one afternoon in the park. Very soon events will take an unexpected turn and Angela will begin to realize that things are not what they seem, but the exact opposite. The woman he naively allowed into his life may indeed aim to destroy his family from within.

Loading... Advertisements

Inconceivable: the cast of the film

The first actress to take an interest in the film and the role of Katie was Lindsay Lohan. For Baker, she was perfect for the role, but the producers decided to look for another performer for the part instead. The director therefore undertook to look for another well-known actress to whom he could entrust the role, but each of those considered ended up refusing the part. Eventually Baker decided to hand Katie the part to Nicky Whelan, famous for the series Neighbors and already seen next to Cage in Left Behind – The prophecy And Dog Eat Dog. Nicolas Cage Instead he plays the role of Brian, being declared drawn to the unpredictable nature of the characters and the story.

The actress Gina Gershon instead it is Angela, Brian’s wife. She too had already starred alongside Cage, to be precise in the famous thriller Face / Off – Two faces of a killer. In the role of the daughter of the couple, Cora, there is the actress Harlow Bottarini, while Sienna Soho Baker it’s Maddie, Katie’s daughter. The Oscar for Fifth Power Faye Dunaway here she plays the role of Donna, another of the film’s female protagonists. She was originally also considered a two-time Academy Award winner for the role Jessica Lange. In the shoes of Linda, Angela’s friend, she finds herself instead Natalie Eva Marie. This is best known for being a wrestling wrestler in WWE.

Inconceivable: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is however possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Inconceivable it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video and Tim Vision. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Saturday 9 October at 21:00 On the canal Iris.

Source: IMDb