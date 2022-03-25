Inconclusive the debate on the place of trans athletes in sport

Jasmine Camacho Quinn It sent public opinion racing on an issue that has already been resolved at the highest echelon of sport: the participation of transgender athletes in competitive sport.

However, outside the position established by sports politics -which is not without its detractors and has dissenting positions-, the opinion of the Olympic champion against the participation of transgender athletes in events like hers, the 100 meters with hurdles, had ramifications against and in favor that generated a tug of war, and that led the hurdler to eliminate the publication in which she stamped her opinion on social networks and, in addition, in its place, to place a Sorry to whoever may have offended.

Before that, Camacho Quinn had people who supported her and others who accused her of being transphobic for not recognizing the identity of a trans woman by calling her a “biological man.”

Post by Jasmine Camacho Quinn on trans athletes ( Capture )

That controversy, however, does not have the Olympic movement, although it is more than evident that the issue requires more education, understanding and openness to allow dialogue between the points for and against.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which brings together 206 sports nations, including Puerto Rico and its Olympic Committee, decided to allow the participation of transgender athletes a few years ago.

For example, in the same Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games As Camacho Quinn became a national and international athletics star, the IOC allowed New Zealand trans athlete Laurel Hubbard to participate in the sport of weightlifting.

I support trans people transition. I have trans friends. I have donated to trans causes. I do not however support people who have clear advantages in sports like Lia Thompson. This is not fair pic.twitter.com/7uQRLjZgVx — Buggzy (@Buggzyisawesome) March 18, 2022

Three years earlier, in 2017, trans volleyball player Tiffany Abreu passed the IOC crucible and played in the Brazilian Women’s Super League in the same team as Shara Venegas, from Toabaje.

The IOC resolved this controversy long ago. In short, and in the interest of inclusion, he used science to set limits on the amount and length of time that the hormone testosterone can be present in an athlete’s body to allow him to participate. The time fluctuates between 12 and 18 months.

Lia Thomas here holds a trophy recognizing him as the fifth-place finisher in the 200-meter free event. ( John Bazemore )

However, many people oppose the decision because they consider that an athlete who has lived through puberty and adolescence with testosterone levels has developed bodies and muscle mass that, according to them, 12 or 18 months of reduction do not completely eliminate, leaving on the table the inequality that Camacho Quinn claimed.

“We are clear about how the matter is handled,” said the president of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee as a member of the IOC, Sarah Rosario. “It has been taken care of by the IOC, by the international federations. It is not a new issue for us, although it has been for the public. We know that the participation of transgender athletes is minimal and, if Lia Thomas had not won in the NCAA, we would not be talking about it.

Lia Thomas is a male. He won not because his skills improved, but because he’s stronger and faster than the current female competitors. Period. It’s not a positive. It is NOT progress. It’s a slap in the face to women and girls, and it pisses me off. I don’t accept it. pic.twitter.com/LW2o1AR1OG — Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@SouthernKeeks) March 18, 2022

It was the case of Lia Thomas, precisely, that motivated Camacho Quinn to express his opposition.

Thomas won the NCAA championship in the 500-meter freestyle event on Wednesday on behalf of Penn State University, even beating two Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalists, Emma Weyend (Virginia University) and Erica Sullivan (University of Texas). Weyend was coming off a silver medal in the 400-meter medley and Sullivan silver in the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Olympics.

Thomas, by the way, was the only transgender finalist among the 16 who competed in the test. And he also competed in two other events of 200 and 100 free meters, without winning championships in them. He finished last in the 100m and fifth in the 200m.

Thomas, a collegiate since 2017, competed on the men’s swim team for three years since entering Penn State in 2017. Then his 2019-2020 season he chose to transition to the women’s sport. She is therefore seen as one of those athletes who, although she meets the parameters of the acceptance policy for trans athletes, for detractors does not compete on equal terms because for 19 of her 22 years, she physically developed as a man.

Although the NCAA is not entirely governed by the rules of the Olympic movement, it is worth noting that this year it did align its policy on the participation of trans athletes with that of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, which, again, is governed by the IOC.

Lia Thomas, who competed for three years on the Penn State men’s team, began her process of moving to the women’s sport two years ago. She is seen here getting ready before the 500m event in which she was crowned national champion. ( John Bazemore )

Now, the position of the IOC is not unanimously favored in the sporting world. There are those who think that the transgender should only compete with trans athletes.

That was the case of Camacho Quinn who said that he considered that his participation in the same plane against transgender athletes is injustice against women because the force that biology favors them against their rivals. That is to say, the trans athlete who for 18 years of her life developed sportingly with biological characteristics of a man does not arrive in equal conditions to a competition as a trans athlete.

This is also the opinion of one of the athletes who was left out of the final that Thomas won, who submitted to the NCAA written statements against it and the inclusion of the NCAA. “Each event a transgender athlete participates in represents one less available slot for a biologically female athlete,” wrote Virginia Tech University swimmer Reka Gyorgy.

I love this trans in sports thing. No one wants to watch women’s sports, most of them exist for PC reasons. Videos like this have comedic value, much more entertaining than the sports themselves. pic.twitter.com/6fF2j0Qi5g — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) March 18, 2022

But the voices in favor of the participation of transgender athletes They argue above all that there is no biological difference between one athlete and the other, and that competition is fair when it occurs on the same plane, so that the opposite would be discriminatory against the transgender athlete.

As a matter of fact, transgender weightlifting athlete who competed at Tokyo 2020, Hubbard, did not advance to the final of the 87-kilogram category after failing three times in her attempts to lift 125 kilograms over her head. Prior to Tokyo, Hubbard was a transgender silver medalist at the 2017 World Championships, a two-time Pacific Games champion and a 2017-2019 Commonwealth Games champion. She finished seventh in Tokyo. As a male, she was a New Zealand junior champion.

Another fact highlighted by those who are in favor of prohibiting the inclusion of transgender athletes is that requests for inclusion only occur towards participation in the female branch, not towards the male. The argument is that these cases do not occur in men’s competitions, perhaps because they recognize the differences in strength, speed and agility.

Lia Thomas spent 21 years of his life as a man. He started competing against women in swimming this year and became a national champion. Our daughter’s sports are not a plan B for failed male athletes.

pic.twitter.com/Lbtos3Ut6g — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) March 18, 2022

But the fact that there has not been a request for inclusion towards the male branch does not mean that it will not happen in the future. Camacho Quinn is, in fact, faster than the vast majority of men on the planet. There is also no guarantee that the numbers of transgender athletes will increase significantly.

What is established by the IOC is not written in stone

“It is definitely an issue that must continue to be addressed as long as it continues to occur. You have to understand her situation (Camacho Quinn) that she has to run alongside a transgender athlete with more strength, “said the president of Copur, who has expressed that it is” difficult “to compete as a woman against a trans.

“But what about those transgender people preparing to compete? There is not enough to make a category for them. I wish there was and all this would be resolved. In the meantime, we will continue to trip over these kinds of opinions,” she added.

Lia Thomas is seen here in action from one of the preliminary trials of the 500-meter event at the NCAA Nationals. ( John Bazemore )

Other clashes of opinion go through the equity rights that are limited in sport by the designation of branches of competition, categories and capacities. For example, originally, the Olympic movement was a men’s competition. Over the years, women’s sport was given way. And in the process there are child, youth and adult categories to ensure that an athlete reaches a competition on equal terms.