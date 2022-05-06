Speaking of incontinence and the urge to go to the bathroom, we will discuss in this article the possibilities that could be behind this discomfort. With the support of a doctor’s office, we will see why incontinence and the inability to hold pee could be the worrying alarm bell of some diseases that should not be underestimated.

A moment of social difficulty

It can happen even to the youngest of not being able to hold back the pee, as well as sometimes unfortunately not to hold the gases. Giving life to those crackling and smelly phenomena that we know well. Situations that could also lead us to social discomfort, if they happen while we are in company. Who knows how many of us will have also happened to feel the urge to pee, after a sneeze or a strong cough. If it happens only once it is a speech, but if it is rather frequent, it could anticipate a disturbance at the level of the pubis and bladder. Usually occasional incontinence could also derive from stress, as well as obviously from the classic urgency. When, maybe we sit in a business meeting for 5 hours and we literally want to escape to the bathroom.

Incontinence and the inability to hold pee could hide the onset of these 2 terrible degenerative diseases

According to this medical study that we report, there are so many causes that can lead men and women to urinary incontinence. Many times women are involved in these phenomena during the period of pregnancy or immediately after childbirth. But also during menopause. It could also hide a fairly widespread infectious inflammation such as cystitis, the need to go to the toilet continuously.

As for the boys, the problem could instead be linked to the health of the prostate. But, beware that, according to statistics, urgent and frequent incontinence could hide degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. So, how could it be the warning of the arrival of a stroke or diabetes. So let’s not underestimate these messages that our body sends us and which could require even urgent medical intervention. They are therefore phenomena to be communicated also to our family doctor, without any kind of embarrassment.

