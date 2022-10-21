Inconvenient questions about the Petro government tax

At 7:05 am the second Tik Tak sounds today Thursday October 20 in WEEK and it sounds on the sides of the battle fronts, in whose opening and deepening President Petro is committed. Let’s make the list, the president of Andi, Bruce Mac Master, collided head-on with the Government for considering that by accusing businessmen of refusing to pay taxes, what Petro is doing is stigmatizing Colombian businessmen. The Government replies: “Isn’t it what is needed is a valid interlocutor for Andi?”, as they say, they are going to fire him from his post.

Mac Master also points out that the tax is raised beyond the capabilities of taxpayers and threatens to strangle the economy, leading it towards a self-inflicted recession. Therefore, he affirms the collection goal cannot be greater than eight billion. President Petro thinks quite the opposite, for him the culprit of the reception and evaluation of the peso, the third most affected is the United States that is ruining all the economies of the world and that only protect themselves and that are plundering Latin America .

Given this, the response to the interim US ambassador was not to look for blame, but to focus on joint work. But Petro has reason to be concerned, not precisely against the United States, but on the domestic front, because three of the declared government parties have decided to put a stop to the tax reform: the Liberal Party, the Conservative Party, most likely not yet he sings no, he does not show his cards, and the U, which asks key questions.

Is the collection of 21 million pesos needed? What is going to be spent on is it necessary and constitutional to record pensions? How serious will its impact be on the family basket? Do the tensions created with the Banco de la República put your independence at risk? Is such a severe reform justified in these times of recession? The fact is that for the time being they do not agree to vote for the rail-based or desk-based reform, but article by article.

Which creates obstacles for the Government that had planned to vote for it en bloc to guarantee its integrity. This implies that now you gloss specific articles that could end up not being voted on and thus lowering the collection goals. There is already a response from the Government to the concerns of the Liberal Party; at least. According to the Minister of the Interior, the statesman Alfonso Prada, listen to him well, he says: “the Liberal Party will continue to be a solid supporter in Congress.” Surely he will not be without reason, but that the situation has become complicated for the Government, there is no doubt.

And if we add to that the reform of Law 418, to which the Government adds two controversial articles to treat with silk gloves those who grabbed the police with sticks and stones, granting pardons to those captured for acts of serious violence in social protests, so let them come down on the curtain, as they say. Meanwhile, Petro attacks the United States, as guilty of the fact that neither the world situation nor its own crazy trills have been able to stop the dollar’s soaring.

In conclusion, Gustavo Petro is still campaigning, no longer to be president of Colombia -because he already is-, but to become the leader of the Latin American left and, in that sense, I hope that Lula does not win in Brazil because of it soon overshadows it.

President Petro is determined to install a growing confrontational environment in the country. They are all fights. Of the indigenous people against the police, of the government against the businessmen, of Petro against the US, of the government parties against the tax reform, and of the dollar against the peso. And here, who imposes calm? Listen to María Isabel Rueda.

At 6:54 am the first Tik Tak sounds today, Thursday, October 20 in WEEK and sounds on the sides of the confrontational environment that seems to be growing in the country. In the first place, because of what happened with the nearly 200 Embera indigenous people yesterday in Bogotá, which cannot be described. There was a lynching of police officers and destruction, not only in the iconic Avianca building, in Parque Santander, a very short distance from Banco de la República, sadly famous buildings, because in 1973 it was also the victim of a raging fire when it was the most top of the country, but of civilians.

But, yesterday there were 27 injured, including 14 policemen with serious injuries, 8 dialogue managers and five civilians and quite contradictory positions on the part of the president, who was the first to visit the clinic with the members of the police. But then he received the indigenous people in the Palace, summarizing the problem in a lack of dialogue and declaring the indigenous victims. Ironically, the police published, in the best style of the times of Pablo Escobar, a poster of the most wanted, including several indigenous people.

Then, the president meets with them until dawn at the Nariño Palace, Well, President Petro could have won the 50 million offered in exchange for information that helps capture the indigenous people who sat down with him yesterday in the Palacio de Nariño.

In short, Petro assured that the aggression against the police will never be a protest; while, at the same time, in Congress, contradictorily, a possibility of a presidential pardon and of graduating social promoters to deprived of the liberty of those who have committed crimes in the framework of social protest is being processed.

The plain truth is that the agreements with the indigenous people, who for several months occupied the National Park and the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá, were badly done, they were stuck with drool, they were taken to a building that lacks the most basic public services, such as water drinkable, when at this time they should be back to their shelters and not accumulating reprisals in the capital for their precarious living conditions.

In other words, that dialogue that President Petro is planning has to be conducive and not simply become a mechanism for a thousand indigenous people to remain in the capital, in a limbo about their future, which yesterday exploded against the police, that he was not attacking the indigenous, but rather repelling the attack against the Avianca building and against several commercial premises in the area whose windows were completely destroyed.

According to the phrase of the erratic Minister of Defense, Iván Velázquez, his description of the situation is still worrying, because he affirms that the police, or that the indigenous people, seeing the police, trying to protect the Avianca building, “attacked against them”, when what we saw was the opposite. An attempt to put into practice the new doctrine that dialogue comes first and Esmad only as a last resort. At least yesterday, the formula did not work.

But the confrontational environment that President Petro has been installing in the country is not limited to the unfortunate clashes between indigenous people and the police. A battle front has also been opened between the Government and Andi. Another confrontation that the president raised yesterday was against the United States, as responsible for looting our economy and the other economies of Latin America.

Another confrontation was the one opened by some parties, including allies of the government, such as the Liberal Party or the U, of Dilian Francisco Toro, against the tax reform and in the face of the soaring dollar, the Government asks for calm.

But the president acknowledges that some of his trills produce unwanted reactions and that although he is going to moderate them, he is not going to shut up and he is going to continue setting up their confrontations, but through his speeches. The mess of the dollar, of the reform, of the fight with Andi and even with the United States as victimizers of the world economy, according to Petro in the next Tik Tak.