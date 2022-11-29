Incorporating this type of diet would reduce the risk of suffering from colorectal cancer

It’s known that take care of yourself and improve your diet can help in the risk of suffering some diseasesbecause a healthy diet, in general, improves the health of any person and decreases the risk of suffering from some pathologies, such as cancer or heart disease.

In addition, on some occasions, there are some types of diets or some specific foods that are associated with improvements in the risk of suffering from a disease.

A recent study found that eating a plant-based diet and rich in healthy plant foods, such as some whole grains, vegetables, and legumes, would be associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer in men.

At the same time, these findings, which are published in the journal BMC Medicine, point out what to eat unhealthy plant food, such as refined grains, fruit juices, and added sugars, it could have a even greater risk.

Would the plant diet be effective in men and women?

Currently colorectal cancer or colon cancer is the third most common in the population worldwide. Specifically, it is estimated that 1 in 23 men and 1 in 25 women are at risk of developing colon cancer.

Therefore, in order to reduce the incidence of this type of cancer, it is necessary to seek measures to combat the risk of suffering from it.

As Jihye Kim, author of the present study, explains, until now it was known that “the plant-based diets may play a role in the prevention of colorectal cancer”, but, however, “the impact of the nutritional quality of plant foods on this association” was unknown.

With the aim of obtaining clearer results, from the Kyung Hee University, in South Korea, they analyzed 79,952 mens americans. The data ultimately noted that “those who ate the highest daily amounts of healthy plant-based foods had a 22% lower risk of colorectal cancer, compared to those who ate the lowest amounts of healthy plant foods.”

On the other hand, the researchers analyzed a total of 93,475 women Americans, butdid not identify any significant association between the nutritional quality of plant-based diets and the risk of colorectal cancer.”

Why healthy plant foods are beneficial for cancer?

After learning that healthy plant-based diets were beneficial for colon cancer, the researchers wanted to explore why.

As Kim explains, they believe that the benefits of a healthy plant-based diet for colon cancer would be provided by the antioxidants they contain these foods.

In that case, experts believe “antioxidants found in foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains may help reduce the risk of colorectal cancer by suppress chronic inflammation, that can cause cancer.

Furthermore, the researchers found that the association was stronger in men than in women because “men tend to have a higher risk of colorectal cancer than women.”

On the other hand, the experts also saw the association between the nutritional quality of plant-based diets and the risk of colorectal cancer among men it varied by race and ethnicity.

In this way, the Japanese American men had a 20% lower risk of colorectal cancer when eating healthy plant foods, while white men they had a 24% lower risk of suffering from the disease.

Kim says the association between plant-based diets and colorectal cancer risk may have been stronger in white and Japanese-American men because of differences in some colorectal cancer risk factors between different racial groups. and ethnic, such as genetic factors and environmental factors.





