Official Juve press release: “Capital increase and business continuity at risk”

Through an official statement, the Juve announced a Information supplement to the Prospectus on the capital increase of 400 million euros, published on 24 November 2021.

“On November 26, 2021, a search and seizure decree was notified to the Company, through the PG officers of the Guardia di Finanza of the Turin Economic-Financial Police Unit, and on that date the Issuer was informed of the existence of an investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Turin, against the Company itself as well as some of its current representatives (Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved and Stefano Cerrato) and past, regarding the item “Proceeds from management of players’ rights” registered in the financial statements at 30 June 2019, 2020 and 2021 for the offenses referred to in art. 2622 cod. civ. (False corporate communications of listed companies) and art. 8 of Legislative Decree no. 74/2000 (Issue of invoices or other documents for non-existent transactions) and, as far as the Company is concerned, for the offense envisaged by art. 5 (Liability of the entity) and 25-ter (Corporate crimes) of Legislative Decree no. 231/2001. Although the Company has adopted an organization, management and control model pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 231/2001, the Company is exposed to the risk of incurring penalties deriving from non-compliance with Legislative Decree no. 231/2001. Should sanctions and / or convictions be imposed on corporate officers of the Issuer, the requisites envisaged by current legislation for the maintenance of offices and / or positions could cease and the reputation of the Issuer would be significantly affected.

The aforementioned occurrences could have negative impacts, even significant ones, on the economic, financial and equity situation of the Issuer and the Group. The Issuer believes that the search and seizure decree and the news of the existence of an investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Turin Court do not constitute a significant negative change on the Supplement Date (so-called “material adverse change”) the occurrence of which – pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement stipulated on 22 November 2021 – allows the Guarantors to withdraw from the guarantee commitments in relation to the Capital Increase, taking into account the initial stage of the investigations concerning the hypothesis of crime, still under investigation by the investigating bodies.

However, as of the Supplement Date there is a risk that the Guarantors believe that the aforementioned facts (ie search and seizure decree and investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Turin) constitute the conditions for exercising the right of withdrawal from guarantee commitment in relation to the Capital Increase.

If the Capital Increase were only partially carried out, limited financial resources would flow to the Group. In such cases, in the absence of further timely measures to support the Updated and confirmed development plan [ndr, ossia il Piano di sviluppo della Società per gli esercizi 2019/20 – 2023/24], the Group’s ability to maintain the assumption of business continuity over the Plan period would disappear ».