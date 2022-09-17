Increase audience of The Crown

Los Angeles, Sep 15 (Cinema Premiere).- The death of Queen Elizabeth II put the filming of The Crown, season 6, in trouble, but with the existing episodes on Netflix, the opposite happened. As expected, the curiosity (and also the curiosity) of many people made the successful series have a resurgence in audience. And it is that many found it ideal to see the history of the monarch again.

Since its premiere in 2016, The Crown has been a hit in terms of critics and audiences. Despite its extensive historical content, the series has positioned itself as one of the most watched productions in the history of its platform. According to Variety, in the period from September 9 to 11, views increased by 800% compared to the previous weekend.

In the United States there was an increase of almost 400%, while in France the audience tripled compared to the previous week. It is worth mentioning that this data comes from the analytics agency Whip Media.

But Netflix has also released its official data. During the week of September 5-11, The Crown: Season 1 amassed 17.5 million hours watched globally. The data is impressive if we take into account that it was the 7th most watched series of the week, surpassing Stranger Things 4, Echoes and Manifesto: season 1 during the same period.

Currently, The Crown is part of the top 10 television in 26 countries, including Mexico, Chile, Panama, Italy, Norway, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Hong Kong, among others. Have you contributed to the series regaining such popularity?

The Crown: Season 1 follows Prince Philip, who gives up his royal titles and foreign relations to marry Princess Elizabeth, heir presumptive to King George VI. His children, Carlos and Ana, live in Malta and must return to London when the King undergoes surgery for a cancerous tumor. It stars Claire Foy, Matt Smith (House of the Dragon), Vanessa Kirby (Fragments of a Woman) and Eileen Atkins.