Increase electricity and gas bills, who will get help from the state?

Every three months the increase in the cost of electricity and gas bills is re-discussed, because utility tariffs are established on a quarterly basis considering factors such as the cost of raw materials and market trends. During this year, the government allocated a total of 4.2 billion to cut system charges and avoid the increases expected in June and September. The next round of price increases will take place starting from January 2022, and according to the alarm from both ARERA and Nomisma Energia, the risk is to see the amounts double. The Government intends to intervene, as Money.it explains, to prevent the expensive bills from falling on the economically weaker sections of the population. Help was guaranteed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who promised an ad hoc intervention in the 2022 Budget Law. For all the implementation parameters, however, we will have to wait for the text of the financial maneuver. For now it is known that the solidarity contribution will not be introduced for higher incomes, that is, a temporary suspension of the IRPEF cut to counteract the expensive bills. The measure was in fact quashed in the Council of Ministers with the opposition of Lega, Fratelli d’Italia and Italia Viva. The plan against the increase in bills is one of the few topics that everyone agrees regardless of political belief: the request to allocate funds to counter the increases in electricity and gas users was present in most of the 6,300 amendments to the text of the 2022 Budget Law, currently being read in the Senate. Read on on Money.it