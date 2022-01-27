The expensive issue of bills affects practically every Italian and European citizen albeit with some distinctions, as it is an “annoying necessity” which we understand well the meaning. Despite this, energy bills have practically always been a much talked about topic, but in recent weeks the topic has returned to great relevance.

The first months of this 2022 will in fact be rather difficult for citizens, given that ARERA, i.e. the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment, reported important increases in the first quarter of the new year, which significantly affect both invoices energy than those of gas.

“Increase for these bills!”: Crazy, that’s what

The Energy Authority has in fact reported an increase in the price of these supplies from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022 equal to + 55% of that of electricity, while for that of gas of + 41.8%, compared to the same period of 2021, with a calculated average of 334 euros.

The increases are mainly due to a greater demand for energy by the countries of the European Union, which must necessarily rely on countries outside the Eurozone, and other bureaucratic costs also take over.

The executive has even limited these increases with some concessions, so as not to further increase the increases up to (65% of the electricity bill and 59.2% of the gas bill), as reported by Arera herself and by the minister of economics Daniele Franco.

Benefits

For families that reach 3 members and do not “exceed” an ISEE of 8,265 euros or for families with 4 or more members and ISEE under 20 thousand euros, discounts are provided automatically paid in the bill, which are also received by those who enjoy of Citizenship Income or Citizenship Pension, or for the seriously ill who require specific equipment at home. These discounts save from 128 euros up to 177 euros for larger groups.

The discounts are calculated and paid automatically, after having submitted the ISEE and the DSU, the Single Substitute Declaration.