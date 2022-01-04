increase for those who have this offer

WindTre, the message that warns customers: there is an increase coming. Here is what offer it is and all the details on the new costs

Bad news arrives for some customers WindTre who have subscribed to the ALL-IN option. Please note that this offer has found the attention of many users for a variety of reasons, including the economic aspect in the foreground. In fact, there are unlimited minutes available to all national numbers, but also 400 SMS.

Also in the package what is most interesting are the 30 GB per month with GIGA BANK. As mentioned, the offer of the famous telephone operator was preferred for months for the economic advantages. Conditions that have changed with the telephone company that has informed customers with sms messages.

But in these hours there have been many protests from customers for some unilateral changes to the contract that have led to a change in the scenario that has not been liked. In fact, there have been many complaints upon arrival of the message that warned users of this contractual change with the relative increase in the cost of the offer.

WindTre, the cost of the offer increases

With an SMS message, WindTre notified all owners of the ALL-In offer of the monthly fee increase. The message specifically explains that the changes have arrived: “For market needs linked to the growing need for data traffic”. Specifically, the ALL-IN offer and contract conditions vary.

Read also: Postepay alarm, alert to users via sms: there is a danger

The message explains that customers will have 40 GB already from the next renewal and the cost will go up to 7.49 euros per month from renewals after January 20, 2022. You can keep the current offer unchanged by sending the code “NVAR” with a free text message to the number 40400 by February 2, 2022. This is the message that triggered the protests.

Read also: Vodafone Here are the offers for January: Happy Black discounts and Special offers

Finally, the telephone company warns in the same SMS that it will be possible withdraw from the contract at no cost within 60 days of sending the message by registered letter with return receipt, but also by calling 159. And finally also from the customer area directly from the windtre.it website.