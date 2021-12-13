Increase in bills, 2022 will be tears and blood: how much we will pay

The amount linked to the increase in bills that will weigh on our pockets during the new year is astonished. What the Government intends to do.

Increase in bills, the new year will open with a tremendous blow to all of us. The increase in the cost of gas, electricity and water is now definitive. And that it will be elevated like never before.

On average, the increase in bills will involve an additional expenditure of about 900 euros for gas and at least 300 euros for electricity, per year. The swelling of prices will concern a plus 25% for the current compared to the previous quarter and a plus 40% for the same period, in relation to gas.

In virtue of this, the Draghi government has conceived a series of parachutes and fiscal umbrellas in order to amortize the expense for taxpayers. Many necessarily need concrete help to be able to deal with this huge outlay linked to the increase in bills.

Increase in bills, government measures

According to the calculations made by the Ministry of Economy, it would take at least 7 billion euros to create a mattress strong enough to limit the tremendous impact of these increases. Something should also be obtained from the announced reform of the personal income tax.

And as if that were not enough, it rains in the wet with further hikes in the prices of other basic necessities, such as fuels, wheat and other foods. To date, there are almost 4 billion euros certainly set aside by the Draghi government to deal with the situation. Funds that are not enough. So one might think of canceling VAT on bills.

There may also be solutions that take away resources on one side to allocate them to the anti-price increase fund. The League proposes to cut funds from the Citizenship Income, for example, to find useful money in this regard. This whole negative situation on the increase in raw material costs is due to the skyrocketing oil price, with a + 400% compared to 2020.

Stuff that hasn’t been seen since 2008. And from there it’s all a vicious circle that involves other solutions and that leads to the emergence of negative dynamics, together with the malevolent implications brought about by the pandemic in the economic sphere.