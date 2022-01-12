Increase in bills, like having 40 euros a month for expenses

Everyone is afraid of the increase in bills that will characterize the whole of 2022. Among the measures envisaged there is also the following, which represents an important help.

The increases in the bill they are effective starting from January 2022, with the increases hitting hard the portfolios of all of us. Without buffer interventions by the Government, it is estimated that the average extra outlay calculated will be more than 1250 euros for the whole of 2022, with 950 euros only for gas.

There are parachutes, but it is not necessary to avoid paying at least 700-800 euros this year. It is possible that further measures will be taken over the next few weeks, and indeed it is hoped that this will be the case.

To stop the financial avalanche of increases in the bill that will overwhelm us all, it is possible to make a request for a specific bonus. It is a card that ensures a sort of reimbursement of 40 euros per month. That multiplied for all twelve months leads to the figure of 480 euros over the course of a year.

Increase in bills, what is the planned measure in question

As it is easy to imagine, access to this measure is not reserved for everyone but only for a specific portion of citizens who meet certain parameters. To provide this service is the Ministry of Economy, which specifies however how this subsidy can also be used for other uses as well as to stop the increase in bills.

Eg it is possible to shop there, with the purchase of basic necessities. So food, but not only: the forty euros in question are also used for pharmacy and medical expenses.

The stakes required to be able to take advantage of this support measure requires you to be parents of young children, to whom you can act as owners. In fact, purchases for essential goods concern children up to 3 years of age. Alternatively, the card is intended for over 65s and an ISEE income is required in any case that does not exceed 7,120.39 euros, or the 9,493.86 euros for those over 70 years of age.

How to submit the application

The application to be able to apply for this bonus must be made at the post office or on the official websites of the Ministry of Labor, Poste Italiane, INPS and the Ministry of Finance. The telematic way necessarily requires access via SPID.

It will be necessary to indicate their personal data, or in any case both the applicant and the beneficiary, as well as financial and income data. In addition, a copy of a valid identification document and the most recent ISEE certification will also be required.