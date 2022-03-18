Increase in cardiovascular diseases continues to be a challenge for experts on the island

Puerto Rico has a shortage of cardiologists, due to highly prevalent diseases in that country.

Doctor Francisco Pérez Gil, director of Cardiology at Hospital Episcopal San Lucas. Photo: Archive of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

The diseases Cardiovascular diseases continue to be the main cause of death worldwide and their incidence continues to increase, due to the long list of factors of risk, some of them quite common.

In a conversation held by the Journal of Medicine and Public Health with Dr. Francisco Pérez Gil, director of Cardiology at the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center, within the framework of the Medical Convention of the South American Academy, the specialist stated that, since Before the start of the pandemic, Puerto Rico had registered a rise in cases of cardiovascular diseases.

“In our area, unlike the rest of the island, we suffer a lot from earthquakes; the epicenters of the earthquakes were very close to here, and that initially caused post-traumatic stress in many of our patients. increase in cases of anxietyand with this, a increase in cardiovascular diseasessuch as palpitations, arrhythmias heart attacks and myocardial infarctions”, he mentioned.

With the arrival of COVID-19 on the island, the percentage of patients who attended their consultations and medical check-ups was considerably reduced, in an effort to take care of their health. However, this meant a worsening in the state of some individuals.

“What we have seen, since the beginning of the pandemic, is a wave of cardiovascular diseases, particularly, manifested with chest pains, high blood pressure blood pressure and arrhythmias in patients that neglected prevention and treatment of early disease. Now they come with a more advanced condition, “emphasized the doctor.

Although an official percentage of the number of deaths on the island as a result of these conditions has not been recorded, the doctor stated that within the San Lucas Episcopal Hospital there has been a significant increase in the number of patients who see these experts.

“We have seen a 20% to 30% increase in the patients we serve, just after the restrictions dictated by the government are lifted. However, there has also been an intermittence in these percentages to the extent that new isolation orders are issued and the rules are relaxed.

Another factor of great importance today is that despite The diseases cardiac are usually more common in older populationmore young people are presenting these cardiovascular events today.

“I trace this back to the explanation that everything is going up, including food. However, fast food, which is unhealthy, high-fat, high-calorie, low-protein food, is cheap,” she acknowledged. “I am going to buy a hamburger, with a soda and some fries for much less than what it takes me to buy some vegetables. That is what is being reflected in this youth.”

Now not only The diseases Cardiovascular diseases have had an increase in the affectation of young Puerto Ricans, since Dr. Pérez Gil affirms that the arrival of the pandemic has predisposed many of these children to suffer from obesity, juvenile diabetes, hypertension, anxiety, depression, among others.

“We have children who have not been to school for 2 or even 3 years, that is, they have not played with their friends for all these months, without developing socially, and the main consequence of this is an increase in cases of depression. , anxiety and all the conditions associated with a sedentary life”.

Puerto Rican population requires more cardiologists

According to the specialist, at this time Ponce, and its bordering area, has around 30 cardiologists for approximately one million people, however, Dr. Pérez Gil stated that this is not the only cause for concern.

“The problem is that the boys who are graduating don’t have a job opportunity on the island. The consequence of this is that they leave for the United States and currently, we have a population of doctors that is aging, and they see fewer and fewer patients,” the expert concluded. “This shortage of specialists is the reason why medical consultations are being assigned for the following 3 or 4 months.”