Increase in covid infections: the provinces where the incidence rises – Chronicle

Bologna, 10 March 2022 – Back to go out the curve of covid infections, also at the Italian level. The daily bulletins are on the rise, but it is the weekly trend and reveal a trend reversal that for now does not worry at an absolute level, but is indicative from a statistical point of view. Yesterday, the new cases were down in the Italian civil protection bulletin (48,483 compared to 60,191 the previous day) but if you look at the data from a week ago, on March 3, it turns out that they were 41,500. And in fact – underlines the Gimbe foundation – after 5 weeks the curve reverses: + 1.5% cases in 7 days (+4.179) even if i tampons processed (-8.8%). All this, while the decision on the easing of the measures for the green pass is expected within days, already at the end of the month. All premature decisions – according to Gimbe – which underlines how the circulation of the virus is still very high: nearly 40,000 new cases per day, over 1 million positives and a swab positivity rate of 11.4%

In the regions the situation is similar: yesterday, the Emilia Romagna bulletin reported a number practically doubled compared to Tuesday (2,517 new cases against 1,671). Today, in the Marche the positives are 1,893 against 1,748 yesterday. And it is precisely the Marche, one of the regions where the incidence runs the most, indeed the number has had a positive sign for six consecutive days. The Gimbe numbers testify to this.

Gimbe Tracking

In the week from 2 to 8 March the provinces rose from 42 to 48 with an incidence of more than 500 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants and in almost half of the provinces, or 49, there was a percentage increase in new cases compared to the previous week. In the same period of time, a percentage increase of new cases in 12 regions and a reduction in 9: in fact it goes from + 37.4% in Umbria to -12.7% in Lazio.

There good news (which fortunately exists) is that hospitalizations in the medical area (-16.1%) and in intensive care (-16.4%) continue to decline; the daily number of deaths of covid-positive people also dropped (-19.3%).

Marche, red alert

In the list of 48 provinces with an incidence greater than 500 new cases (last week there were 42), there are 4 out of 5 provinces in the Marche region: Ascoli Piceno is ninth in Italy with an incidence of 795. Above 700 also Fermo (763), followed by Macerata (634) and Ancona (633). In short, only the province of Pesaro Urbino is excluded from this unenviable ranking.

The provinces where the virus circulates the most

At the top of the list is Lecce with a truly record number: 1,035. Then follow Agrigento (924), Reggio di Calabria (920), Messina (906), Ragusa (859), Vibo Valentia (849), Trapani (842), Perugia (815), Ascoli Piceno (795), Fermo (763) , Grosseto (737), Oristano (735), Matera (735), Siena (717), Terni (716), Syracuse (704), Bolzano (675), Crotone (669), Sassari (668), Lucca (668) , Campobasso (645), Arezzo (636), Macerata (634), Ancona (633), Enna (633), Palermo (633), Venice (632), Cosenza (631), Benevento (630), Caltanissetta (629) , Livorno (582), Foggia (579), Padua (568), Chieti (564), Caserta (563), Rieti (560), Bari (559), Isernia (559), Frosinone (559), L’Aquila ( 556), Latina (555), Massa Carrara (553), Teramo (550), Potenza (548), Avellino (546), Cagliari (518), Taranto (518) and Pescara (516).

The Gimbe analysis

After five weeks, explains the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta “the descent stops of new cases weekly, despite an 8.8% drop in the number of tampons compared to the previous week. The new cases amounted to around 279 thousand, with an increase of 1.5% and a 7-day moving average that rose from 39,339 cases on March 1st to 39,936 on March 8 (+ 5.8%) “.

In absolute terms, the new cases in the period considered are 279,555 against 275,376 in the previous week. The currently positive are 1,011,521, people in home isolation 1,002,153 (against the previous 1,062,066), hospitalizations with symptoms (8,776 vs 10,456) and intensive care (592 vs 708). The number of total swabs drops further from 2,885,324 in the week of 23 February 2022 – 1 March 2022 to 2,632,634 in the week of 2-8 March 2022 (-8.8%). In particular, rapid buffers decreased by 8.1% (-174.500) and molecular ones by 10.7% (-78.190). The 7-day moving average of the positive rate of molecular buffers rises from 9.2% to 9.5%while for the rapid antigenic from 9.7% to 11.2%.

“It is sheer madness to think of abandon the use of masks indoorsregardless of the expiry of the state of emergency “, underlines Cartabellotta. It will take 7-10 days, he says,” to understand if the rise in the curve of the new cases is a simple rebound or the beginning of a new wave “.” The recent increase of new cases probably follows from the interaction of various factors: relaxation of the population, spread of the more contagious variant Omicron BA.2, persistence of low temperatures that force indoor activities, likely drop in vaccination protection against infection after a few months from the booster dose “, reports Cartabellotta who on the vaccination front, considering that a large slice of the population is susceptible to contagion” the administration of the primary cycle to 4.67 million people and the booster to 2.8 million remains a priority, in especially those over 50 at high risk of serious illness “.