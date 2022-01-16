2022 will not be remembered exactly as an “easy” year for consumption, especially as regards the supply of electricity, gas and so on: almost two years after the arrival of Covid, the economic situation is clearly improving for several months despite the new wave of infections that hit our country, in a similar way to what happens in the rest of Europe.

Price increases in the bill

Already 2021 has highlighted a rather substantial increase in the supply of gas, electricity and water, due to the return to full capacity of consumption by the nations that in the course of 2020 were in fact “blocked” almost entirely due to the covid which initially forced the now famous “closures” to avoid the spread of the infection as much as possible.

With the arrival of the first vaccines and the gradual return to “normal” life, the increase in demand for electricity has led to price increases, like the simplest market laws, and to all this has been added politics: resources like gas and oil must necessarily come from other countries, therefore the price increases are caused not only by the refining processes, but also by this detail.

Increase in electricity bills: incredible, that’s how much

The Draghi executive was well aware of this already long before the arrival of 2022 to at least limit the increases that will be clearly evident in the bill especially in this first part of the year: we note the transitory cancellation of the general system charges in the bill and the 5% cut in VAT for gas bills, in addition to the development of the various related bonuses, but the electricity supply will suffer increases of + 55% compared to 2021. ARERA, the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and Ambiente reported that in the absence of aid from the executive (which will continue, as admitted by the Premier himself in the coming months), the increases would have been more than 65%.