Increase in flights from Cuba with Conviasa announced

On October 15, the Conviasa airline will open between Havana and Las Piedras, Venezuela. The latter is a place that is part of the free zone of Paraguaná in the state of Falcón.The Venezuelan airline announced at the International Transport and Logistics Fair in the Cuban capital, that they will reach 10 trips in the week. Conviasa’s representative on the island, Vicente Naranjo, explained the new option of entering free zones, similar to those of Cancun and Panama.

The state flight line of the South American country has been operating for 18 years and was created by the late former president Hugo Chávez. Operations to the largest of the Antilles have been taking place for 12 years to transfer Cuban personnel, cargo and collaborate with Cubana de Aviación and Aerovaradero.

variety of opportunities

In addition to offering single flights to Havana and Nicaragua, an extension to Panama is outlined. The entity performs a wide range of functions, such as the production of small aircraft and spare parts.

They share specialized knowledge about commercial cargo maneuvers, services to private companies and technical review with a trained human resource. Negotiations are underway with the Republic of Iran to extend its manufacturing to larger aircraft.

Other projections address the link with railway and automobile transport. Conviasa, together with other groups from the United States, Spain, Italy, Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador, participated in the International Transport and Logistics Fair in Cuba.

The great event concluded last Thursday, October 6 with the premise of favoring transportation on the Island. Alliances between means of transportation with Tourism and within the public sector were also intentionally organized on the Fair’s agenda.