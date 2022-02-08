Increase in gas bills depends on Russia: that’s why- Corriere.it

from Stefano Agnoli and Federico Fubini

Russia has cut off supplies to Italy, as can be seen from Gazprom data: -43% at the Tarvisio border. In the midst of the Ukrainian crisis, Moscow favored supplies to Germany and penalized those to Europe. A message to get the Nord Stream 2?

On the morning of February 1st Mario Draghi, at Palazzo Chigi, has a phone call with Vladimir Putin. The prime minister talks to him about the ongoing crisis since, in November, American satellites revealed the massive presence of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. According to official reports, Draghi expresses the hope that tensions will ease. And the Russian president on his part offers guarantees confirming the intention – says Putin, according to the Tax – to continue to support stable gas supplies to Italy.

They are words of weight, because the Russian public giant Gazprom the first supplier of methane in our country and a large part of the European Union. In December, 41% of imports of raw materials into Italy came from there but, when Draghi and Putin talk to each other, the definition of the Russian leader appears bold. Shipments from Russia are by no means stable. A look at the data published by Gazprom itself on the volumes of the main gas pipelines to Europe and an analysis of the flows entering Italy from the Tarvisio-Arnoldstein border show that the opposite of what Putin says is true.

This winter Russia cut off supplies to Italy and much of Europewith one significant exception: Germany through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. The drop in Gazprom shipments, at the height of tensions over Ukraine, was so drastic that it was fundamental cause of the huge surge in energy prices that are bending industrial production in Italy and raising household bills. Then the phone call between Draghi and Putin changes something, at least immediately.

That Russian gas cuts are a reality is clear from the flows entering the Tarvisio border: it went from 2.62 billion cubic meters in December to 1.5 billion in January, with a decline of 43%. This scissor cut consistent with what happens upstream, in the Gazprom Brotherhood, Progresso and Soyuz pipeline network which flow from Russia to Ukraine and from there to Hungary and Slovakia, Austria, up to Italy.

According to data from Gazprom itself, those pipes transported an average of 53.7 million cubic meters of methane per day last month, while in December they had transported 120.5 million cubic meters per day. Volumes have more than halved: minus 55% from month to month, in the heart of winter. Even compared to last January, volumes have practically halved, while in the months of January of In 2017, 2018 and 2019, supplies on that route were even between four and six times as abundant on average.

AND the collapse in volumes in January certainly affected rising prices: in the liberalized European market these are largely determined by the balance between supply and demand in the entry hubs of raw materials.

This is where the phone call on the morning of February 1 between Draghi and Putin comes into play, because the two must have said something important. Precisely on that day, for the first time in a month, Russian volumes from Ukraine double, returning towards December averages: 108 million cubic meters in one day (in the following days they will fall again, but always remaining well above the levels of January).

We do not know what Draghi and Putin said to each other. We know why Gazprom has also progressively curtailed another major European methane route, Yamal-Europe, which crosses Belarus and Poland to enter Germany via Brandenburg. There the collapse of supplies in January 2022 was even del About 95% compared to the January averages between 2017 and 2021 (but already in December there had been a strong reduction). And there too in February there was a very timid resumption of flows at the first easing of Ukrainian tensions.

Gazprom’s only route that remains unchangedIndeed, the Russian-German Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline is fed more than in the past, which enters Germany directly through the Baltic, bypassing all the countries of central Europe. Here the volumes in January remain on average around 200 million cubic meters per day, more or less equal to the averages of recent years for the month of January and even higher than those of 2017-2019. Thus, in the midst of the Ukrainian crisis, Russia has favored direct supplies to Germany and penalized traditional ones to Europe, causing gas prices to soar.

Why all this happened?

Operators explain it with commercial reasons. The more stable long-term contracts between Gazprom and European companies are respected by the Russians, but part of their tariffs are still determined by the average prices of recent times. Recent swings may have pushed the prices of longer-term contracts above short-term spot prices, reducing the convenience of making large volumes. But this explanation contrasts, among other things, with what Putin said a few days ago, in his video meeting with some Italian top managers (we sell gas at prices below market prices) and, above all, it becomes suspicious precisely because coincides with the days of the greatest tensions over Ukraine.

Certainly Russia wanted to protect Nord Stream 1 and its direct relationship with Germany, in the most classic of divide and rule over Europe. Observes Enrico Mariutti, president of the Institute of Advanced Studies in Geopolitics (Isag) in Rome, who has studied Gazprom’s supply data on European routes: It seems evident that Moscow and Berlin have found a strategic balance by working in parallel on the gas dossier and the Ukraine dossier. According to Mariutti, the difference in gas volumes to the advantage of Nord Stream 1 is a political signal.

Certainly supplies cut on the Belarusian and Ukrainian routes are roughly equal to those that would pass through Nord Stream 2. But they would, of course, only do so if the second pipeline connecting Russia and Germany bypassing all of Europe was finally authorized by Berlin. Perhaps Putin wanted to send a signal about this: open Nord Stream 2, or Europe will be hit by new energy shocks.