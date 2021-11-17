Increase in infections among health workers. What is happening in Italian hospitals these days? – AssoCareNews.it

Infections among health workers are on the rise and hospitalizations in Italian hospitals increase. Campania and Lombardy stand out.

The President of the Italian Nurses Union: «From October 14 to November 14, 2734 health workers fell ill, when just a few weeks earlier the average was 1377 every 30 days.

In particular, in Campania, the peak of 20 more Covid hospitalizations per day was reached. Our deepening ».



“What is happening in Italian hospitals these days? We asked ourselves this as a nurses’ union, always at the forefront, and our regional representatives tell us about it.

Starting from the official data, we wanted to collect testimonies from colleagues in the area on the factual reality, as happened in the past, and we have carried out our in-depth analysis, which draws its inspiration from the increase in infections at national level and from theincrease in the Rt index.

In all of this, in Campania, Lombardy and Piedmontin particular, hospitalizations in covid wards have resumed worryingly and deserve to be definitely monitored.

Of course we are not at the levels of a year ago, with 85% of the population vaccinated and after months and months of battles and suffering it would be absurd if that were the case.

After all, all this appears clearly by comparing the data of Covid hospitalizations of November 2020 and those of November 2021.

Yet, it must make us think that at the “Cardarelli” of Naples, in a single day, if we take the week preceding this as an example, we record a figure of 20 more Covid hospitalizations, while in Caserta we even passed, in just 24 hours, 12 to 35 hospitalized for viruses.

Moreover, in Campania all the hubs have been closed and only those of Cardarelli and the Ospedale del Mare remain open.

Imagine the consequences for health workers who have already been understaffed for some time.



The ISS data, after all, speak for themselves, and should be monitored carefully. In a short time, we have gone from 1370, always on a 30-day basis, to 2724 infected operators, and this means that today we travel to the average of 90 health professionals who are getting sick every day.

We are talking about at least 74 nurses every 24 hours (Inail data), who became infected from 14 October to 14 November 2021 ».



So Antonio De Palma, National President of Nursing Up.

Also in Campania, the work carried out by the AORN company in Caserta is significant, which has mapped the immune response of all the personnel to whom the 2 doses were inoculated.

Well, after some time, out of 1700 employees, 160 have not developed valid antibodies for the purposes ofimmunization.

This means that nurses and doctors already vaccinated at the beginning of the year are gradually losing their immunity.

And to date we have not yet been informed of the existence, as we have been asking for some time, of a scientific investigation aimed at giving evidence of how the vaccines available are effective against the variants in progress.

Our representatives on the territory do not report prevalence of severe symptoms among colleagues who fall ill again, and many of those affected are not hospitalized.

The fact remains that those who get sick again, even if vaccinated, find themselves in this condition due to a worrying lowering of their defenses, and this is demonstrated by the Caserta investigation.

In short, it is clear that, in the light of the screening results arriving from Campania, all Italian healthcare companies should implement, without delay, their own “constant” monitoring of the phenomenon, given the evidence that the higher the number of infected people who enter and leave at-risk environments, the more the virus increases its pervasiveness outside the same hospital environments “.