Increase in inflation also in the US + 7.5%, spread at the highest level in 9 months – Economy

Flare-up of inflation in the US too. Consumer prices in the United States rose 7.5% in January, the highest since February 1982 and above market forecasts. The increase on a monthly basis was 0.6%, above analysts’ expectations. The core impact of inflation, net of energy and food and the Fed’s favorite, marked a 6% increase, accelerating from 5.5% in December. Used car prices jumped 40.5% compared to January last year, they contributed to the jump in inflation. The food they increased by 7%, pushing up the prices of restaurants and fast-food restaurants, which rose by 8%. Energy prices rose 0.9% compared to December and 27% yoy. US inflation figures drag the spread between BTP and Bund which rises to 160 basis points, compared to 155 points at the start of the session. The yield rises to 1.84%, reaching the levels of mid-May 2020.

Chances of a half percentage point rate hike by the Fed in March skyrocket. Following the surge in inflation, swaps indicate a 1 in 2 chance of that Fed you raise the cost of borrowing by 50 basis points. “The Fed offered tremendous support during the crisis. Given the strength of our recovery and the recent speed of price hikes, it is appropriate for the central bank to recalibrate the support “. The White House affirms it.

“Even if the data” on inflation is high, “we continue to expect a substantial easing of prices by the end of 2022”: “we will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to win the price battle”. He states it Joe Biden.

EUROPEAN FORECASTS – In Europe the Commission has revised expectations on inflation rise due to high energy prices, but also due to the expansion of inflationary pressures on other categories of goods starting from the autumn. Overall, inflation in the euro area, according to Brussels estimates, will reach 3.5% (3.9% in the EU) in 2022 before falling to 1.7% (1.9%). in the EU) in 2023. For Italy, inflation after 1.9% in 2021 is expected to be above the eurozone level and at 3.8% in 2022to then go down to 1.6% in 2023. In autumn, inflation in the eurozone was estimated at 2.4% in 2021, 2.2% in 2022 and 1.4% for 2023 .

“Inflation has raised its head in the last months of 2021”, compared to previous estimates “energy prices are expected to remain high for a long period and this will create problems for some categories of goods and services “, emphasizes the EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni presenting the winter economic estimates. “Uncertainty remains at worrying levels”, explains the Commissioner, speaking of “balanced risks for the economy”. “The fundamentals remain solid, we expect the EU economy to pick up momentum”, he adds. “The Italian context is that of an economy that tends to resume pre-pandemic growth levels perhaps faster than previously imagined. The positive growth forecasts are linked to the good implementation of the NRP on which the Italian government is fully committed. . We in all our forecasts have considered the influence of national NRPs on investments, as if everything were going in the right direction “.

THE APPEAL OF EUROPEAN TRADE UNIONS -In the economic forecasts released today, the EU Commission “is clear that the sharp rise in energy prices and supply-side bottlenecks are responsible for the increase in inflation”. Wages “do not figure as an aggravating factor”. This was stated in a note by Liina Carr, secretary of the European confederation of ETUC trade unions. “The Commission says that the third quarter of 2021 saw ‘the slowest rate of growth since the pandemic broke out’ and that wages have fallen in real terms” taking into account the sharp rise in consumer prices, “he notes then: “It is clear that workers will have to be compensated for recent losses, as well as wages have lagged far behind productivity for the last decade.” According to the European trade union, “the fact that the European economy has returned to its pre-existing levels. -pandemics so rapidly “it is clearly linked to Recovery and rapid political responses, contrary to the austerity of 2008” which only prolonged the crisis “.” Strong public investments are essential to stimulate growth “, therefore reports the ETUC and serves “a profound revision of the budget rules, if the current recovery is to be sustained to face the great challenges that await us.” A reform of the EU economic rules is “absolutely necessary”, I know Carr then stresses, “to ensure that public investments continue to the extent necessary to overcome the pandemic, also to cope with the ‘greater pressure’ on public health services envisaged by current forecasts”.