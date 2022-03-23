Increase in MIR vacancies by 2023 of 10% more: historical record

Carolina Darias, Minister of Health.

The Ministry of Health wants to link the increase in MIR and EIR vacancies to those offered in Medicine and Nursing degrees to try to curb the shortage of specialists that is coming within the next 15 years. The goal is for both offers to grow at the same time in the coming years, and successively, orn 10 percent.

And it is that as he advanced Medical Writingon the table of the department of Carolina Darias There is already a new analysis on the specialties that will suffer a shortage of health professionals in the coming years. For this reason, the Minister of Health has proposed to the autonomous communities that in the coming years the places for study Medicine and Nursing 10 percent, an increase that will be linked to the places to be a specialist to “reduce the bottleneck that can be generated among doctors.”

This proposal goes against the claims that have been made since the Medical Profession Forum, where they are integrated, among others, both students and deans of Medicine. These criticize that increasing the number of places to study Medicine would generate a funnel of doctors without specialties.

Autonomous sources consulted by Medical Writing understand this complaint but recognize that “health services also need doctors without specialties to cover specific areas, such as in private healthcare or in assistance tasks”.

To increase this 10 by the way, lThe next call would have at least 9,007 specialist positions for MIRs and 2,004 positions for EIRs. Figures never seen before in the calls for Specialized Health Training. In the case of Medicine, this increase will especially affect the most deficient specialties in the coming years.

What medical specialties will have a deficit in the future?

According to the report prepared by the University of Las Palmas, the areas of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation, Family and Community Medicine, Geriatrics, Psychiatry and Radiodiagnosis They are the ones that will require a greater number of doctors between now and 2035 to compensate for the number of retirements that are coming. On the other hand, other specialties such as Clinical Analysis and Biochemistry, Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology will be the ones with the greatest “surplus” of specialists.

Thus, if the number of MIR vacancies it may be the case that the ratio between applicants presented from Spanish universities and places offered may be one place for each applicant.

And it is that, in the 2020-2021 academic year, public universities offered a total of 5,731 places to study Medicine. To these, we must add some 1,400 more places that are offered in private universities. An offer that has not stopped growing in recent years and where doctors have focused their criticism given that these institutions are growing “without control”. Thus, in the coming years, Spanish universities will graduate more than 7,100 places per course.

In the case of Nursing, the places offered in the last year in public institutions were 9,478, to which are added 3,250 places in public universities.